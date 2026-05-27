Port of Port Angeles opens process for seat

PORT ANGELES — Port of Port Angeles commissioners officially announced the vacancy for the District 2 seat and established a timeline for appointing a replacement for former Commissioner Steve Burke, who resigned May 1.

Commissioners Connie Beauvais and Colleen McAleer agreed Tuesday to move forward with all three people who submitted applications during the initial May 12-20 window. They are Marc Abshire, executive director of the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce; Kelly Kidwell, CEO of Citizen Air; and Tom Swanson, a retired Green Crow forester.

The official notice of vacancy will be posted for 15 days — today through June 11 — on the port’s website, at the Port Angeles Main Library and the Peninsula Daily News. Only registered voters in District 2 are eligible to apply for the position. The appointee will serve until the November 2027 general election, when the seat will be on the ballot.

Completed application packages will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 12. They should be sent to Jenna Riley, clerk to the board, at jennar@portofpa.com.

Commissioners will hold a special public meeting at 10 a.m. June 13 to review all of the applications and potentially narrow the field of finalists. Interviews are set for June 16; candidates will receive questions in advance in order to prepare.

“I want thoughtful answers,” McAleer said.

Commissioners are expected to make an appointment at their regular meeting June 23. If they do not fill the vacancy by July 30, the decision will fall to the Clallam County Commissioners.

Financial report

Jennifer Baker, the port’s director of finance and administration, presented the year-to-date financial report, noting the port is running an operating deficit of about $668,000 before depreciation — an average monthly loss of roughly $167,000.

The port took in less revenue than budgeted at both the log yard, where the timber market has slowed, and the marine terminal, where cargo activity fell short of projections.

McAleer said the financial picture requires action, noting that global pressures, including tariffs, fuel costs and interest rates, are compounding the port’s challenges.

“At some point, it’s not going to be just what can we do to generate more income — it’s going to have to be what we do to reduce our expenses,” she said. “It’s reality.”

Chief Operating Officer Chris Hartman said he remains cautiously optimistic, citing positive conversations around an uptick in chip cargo and the Marine Trade Center.

“Future years look bright, but the current situation looks difficult,” he said.

The port’s finances look more promising when non-operating income is added to the ledger, pushing the balance to a positive $255,000, Baker said. Still, she noted, capital costs weigh on the overall financial picture.

“That really kind of hits us hard,” she said.

Grant application

Commissioners unanimously approved reapplying for a federal Port Infrastructure Development Program grant for Terminal 3 upgrades.

Grants and Government Affairs Manager Katharine Frazier told commissioners the port’s 2025 application was not selected after it received a low rating on safety criteria. The port’s strong safety record, ironically, worked against it, she said.

“It does put us in a little bit of a pickle because we don’t have a list of injuries to point to,” Frazier said.

Staff have since revised the application to address the shortcoming. The resubmission seeks the same $14.25 million total project cost, with the federal share just less than $11.25 million and the port’s match at about $2.36 million, or just more than 21 percent.

Frazier said the program remains highly competitive. The 2025 round drew about $1.7 billion in requests against roughly $700 million in available funds — the largest amount ever awarded under the program. The 2026 round is expected to make available about $550 million, she said.

PetroCard

In response to public comment about PetroCard potentially exiting Boat Haven, Hartman said negotiations are ongoing regarding its agreement with the port.

Commissioners noted that questions remain about the company’s performance despite positive feedback about individual employees.

“There has been great concern about (PetroCard) meeting their contractual obligations,” Beauvais said.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.