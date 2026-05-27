Jefferson board to support tribe’s federal land transfer

PORT TOWNSEND — The Board of Jefferson County Commissioners has delayed the approval of a letter supporting federal legislation that would transfer the Protection Island and Dungeness National Wildlife Refuges into trust for the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe.

If approved, the letter of support would be sent to U.S. Sens. Patty Murray, D-Seattle, and Maria Cantwell, D-Edmonds, as well as U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard.

Commissioners decided Tuesday to amend the draft to address lingering community concerns regarding the future environmental protections of the lands.

The federal bill, titled “The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Land Transfer Act of 2026,” seeks to return ancestral lands to tribal custody. While federal trust status would remove the properties from the National Wildlife Refuge System, the tribe has maintained that it intends to continue stewarding the ecologically sensitive sites to standards that meet or exceed federal requirements, commissioner Heidi Eisenhour said.

Since it entered a self-governance co-stewardship agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2024, the tribe has actively financed habitat research, restored island roads and managed invasive species, according to a Jamestown S’Klallam report included in county documents.

Eisenhour noted that some community members have voiced anxieties that the change in jurisdiction could lead to commercial aquaculture operations within fragile marine environments. She added that she does not share those concerns.

“I have no reason to doubt that the tribe would stand by its word of meeting or exceeding the federal requirements for managing the refuge,” she said.

Commissioner Greg Brotherton noted that the concern around aquaculture likely is more relevant for the part of the transfer that would take place in Clallam County, namely Dungeness Spit.

Jefferson County Administrator Josh Peters referred to previous Clallam County controversies surrounding tribal aquaculture leases near Dungeness Spit and said there was a contentious permit and leasing process involving Clallam County and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Beyond environmental considerations, the county would have faced about $26,000 in an annual budget shortfall due to the loss of federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) associated with Protection Island.

The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe agreed to pay those funds to the county, neutralizing the county’s financial concern, Eisenhour said

“The tribe doesn’t want to have a negative impact on our budget and will cover that,” Eisenhour said.

Eisenhour said her values align with the land-back movement because that land was — and is — the tribe’s.

“I truly value our collaboration with the tribe on many things in the past, including the Tamanowas Rock Sanctuary, which I was involved in when I was at the (Jefferson) Land Trust,” Eisenhour said.

“I agree with you. I am of the same mind,” Brotherton said.

Commissioner Heather Dudley-Nollette said she also is in agreement, so long as county resources continue to be well stewarded for the benefit of Jefferson County residents.

“I am supportive of developing the relationships that we have right now as neighbors and as people and continuing to talk about what feels equitable, what feels like healing, what feels like we’re working together to provide livelihood for all of the people who live here,” Dudley-Nollette said.

The tribe offering to pay lost PILT revenue is a good example of working together, Dudley-Nollette said.

Brotherton said he would be more concerned about the protection of the lands if they were to stay in the stewardship of the federal government.

Commissioners directed staff to insert language to reflect the community’s desire to safeguard the permanent protected status of the wildlife habitats. The updated letter will be placed on the consent agenda for next Monday’s meeting.

“Folks can come and make comments,” Eisenhour said. “We can pull it if we need to.”

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Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.