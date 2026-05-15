Love for our community

I WAS BLESSED to be born and raised in Clallam County, a community rich in natural beauty, resources and tradition.

Preserving our quality of life and protecting public safety has become my life’s calling.

For the past 31 years, I have proudly served in law enforcement and have had the honor of working alongside, supervising and leading some of the most talented and dedicated officers in our profession. Their relentless pursuit of justice for victims and unwavering commitment to public safety continue to motivate me every day.

As your elected Sheriff, we have accomplished a great deal over the past four years.

Most notably, we have expanded clinical services in our jail with a focus on re-entry care coordination and increased offender access to substance use and behavioral health treatment.

We created a state-of-the-art digital forensics lab to improve efficiency and increase crime solvability.

We implemented body-worn cameras, established a crisis response team and acquired a much-needed armored crisis response vehicle. We also maintained the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) despite the loss of state funding, largely overcame an unprecedented staffing crisis in public safety, implemented online crime and tip reporting systems, improved concealed pistol license renewals through an online process and acquired drones to enhance response capabilities.

These accomplishments represent only a portion of the progress we have made together.

Our elected leaders must consistently support public safety and effective policing. We need stronger behavioral health systems and more police officers, not fewer. Public safety is a core function of government, and properly funding it is essential.

Above all, we must always prioritize victims of crime. My pledge to the citizens of Clallam County is an unwavering commitment to protecting what you value most.

By providing a professional, service-oriented law enforcement organization, leveraging strong partnerships with local, state, and federal agencies, holding accountable those who choose to ignore our laws, and continuing to engage with our communities through community policing programs, we will continue to meet challenges head-on.

I’m honored to work for you — the residents of Clallam County.

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Brian King is the Clallam County Sheriff.