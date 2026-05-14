Man arrested in connection with Deer Park homicide

The Peninsula Crisis Response Team was called Thursday to assist in the arrest of a Port Angeles man in connection with a February homicide on Deer Park Road. (Clallam County Sheriff’s Office)

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Port Angeles man in connection with a homicide that occurred in February on Deer Park Road.

Clinton Laverne King, 46, was arrested Thursday in the 1300 block of West 16th Street on investigation of second-degree murder, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives previously established probable cause to arrest King and obtained a search warrant for the residence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Stevens Middle School was briefly placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution, the agency added.

During an investigation that involved more than 45 search warrants, including one that was executed in the 1300 block of West Ninth Street on Monday, detectives located a vehicle on Thursday near Black Diamond Road in Port Angeles. Investigators and undercover detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) conducted surveillance and followed the vehicle to West 16th Street, and the Peninsula Crisis Response Team (CRT) was called to assist with the operation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Before CRT arrived, deputies observed King preparing to leave the residence on a motorcycle. To prevent a potential pursuit and ensure public safety, deputies contacted King immediately and took him into custody without incident outside the residence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A vehicle believed to be associated with the homicide also was seized as evidence, the agency added.

The investigation began on Feb. 21, when deputies responded to a suspicious death in the 6300 block of Deer Park Road east of Port Angeles. It was later determined that Danny Steven Kendrick, 73, died from gunshot wounds, and the case was classified as a homicide on March 5.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Port Angeles Police Department, OPNET, Peninsula Crisis Response Team, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air & Marine Unit and the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team and Crime Laboratory.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2459 or submit information online at www.clallamcountywa.gov/497/sheriff.