Photography camp helps teens see through new lens

National Geographic photographers taught local students camera settings and techniques to take photos in various conditions and lighting situations. (Phillip McIntyre)

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In total, National Geographic Photo Camp students from Sequim and Port Angeles took nearly 28,000 photos using Canon R10 cameras. (Phillip McIntyre)

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Everything from marine life to human life to plant life was photographed during the National Geographic Photo Camp March 30 through April 3. (Phillip McIntyre)

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Students from Sequim and Port Angeles participated in the National Geographic Photo Camp to learn photography skills at NatureBridge on Lake Crescent and across the Olympic Peninsula, including the Dungeness Spit. (Phillip McIntyre)

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Participants in the National Geographic Photo Camp pose during the five-day camp based at NatureBridge along Lake Crescent during spring break. Twenty students participated through the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula.

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People, plants, water and everything in between have a story to tell.

That’s what 20 students through the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula learned as they spent part of their spring break taking thousands of snapshots with the National Geographic Photo Camp via the National Geographic Society and Allen Family Philanthropies.

They spent four nights and five days from March 30 through April 3 at NatureBridge by Lake Crescent, where they learned the ins and outs of lighting, camera and phone settings, framing and more from seasoned National Geographic photographers and explorers.

The free camp included workshops, lodging, meals and equipment.

Phillip McIntyre, a Sequim High School senior, was one of four Sequim students to attend. He has attended the Sequim Boys & Girls Club since he was in first grade.

“It was one of the greatest trips of my life,” he said. “It showed me how much we don’t see and don’t appreciate.”

Students went to different areas, including Salt Creek Recreation Area, Marymere Falls, Sol Duc Falls, Dungeness Spit, Ediz Hook and Forks.

McIntyre said he was inspired after visiting places, such as Marymere Falls, which he always thought was an amazing place, but “taking photos amplified it so much.”

Students said the camp has helped them to live more in the moment and see everyday things differently.

Originally, McIntyre said he wasn’t too interested in Salt Creek, “but going and seeing it through a new lens is really cool.”

Students took nearly 28,000 photos using Canon R10 digital cameras, he said.

That included surfers, other photographers, passersby, animal and plant life and more.

“Another thing I learned is seeing how happy people are when they see their photos,” McIntyre said.

National Geographic staff said the camp looks to tell the story of Washington through the eyes of young people living here while sharing their own perspectives about their home.

Along with photography, students also learned writing skills to help build connections in their communities and use storytelling for creative positive change.

McIntyre said some of the students had taken photography classes in high school, but many were new to the field.

“I’ve always been interested in photographs, but I just don’t have time to do it and don’t have a camera,” McIntyre said.

Teachers encouraged students to take photos with their cellphones, he said, and they learned different features for when they’re out and about.

After the camp, McIntyre said he felt inspired, and while he didn’t know everyone at the camp before, they’re all friends now and in a large group text chat.

He continues to help his grandfather’s photo booth business, Pacific Shutterbug, traveling to different events such as safe and sober graduation activities.

McIntyre said the camp helped show him how much more he loves the business, and it’s inspired him to expand his interest in photography.

After graduation this June, he plans to work at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club.

For more about National Geographic Photo Camp, visit instagram.com/ngphotocamp.

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.