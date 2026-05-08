Champion your health: A community invitation this older Americans month

EACH MAY, COMMUNITIES across the country recognize Older Americans Month, led by the Administration for Community Living. Established in 1963, this national observance honors the countless contributions of older adults, highlights important aging trends and reaffirms a shared commitment to supporting people as they age.

This year’s theme, “Champion Your Health,” feels especially relevant. It’s a reminder that healthy aging isn’t just about reacting to illness, it’s about making intentional, everyday choices that support well-being, independence and connection.

Championing your health can look different for each of us, but it often starts with a few foundational habits: staying up to date on preventive care and screenings, choosing nourishing foods and incorporating regular movement to maintain strength and mobility. It also includes tending to mental and emotional health. Practices like managing stress, staying curious and finding purpose in daily life can bolster your overall well-being.

One of the most powerful, and sometimes overlooked, aspects of health is social connection. The U.S. Surgeon General has identified loneliness as a significant public health concern, with research showing it can impact health as much as smoking. Social isolation increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, anxiety, depression and cognitive decline.

The good news is that connection doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be as simple as sharing a cup of coffee, joining a class, volunteering or showing up to a place where people know your name. That’s where senior and community centers play such an important role.

The Port Angeles Senior & Community Center (PASC) is cooperatively operated through a partnership between the Senior Citizens Guiding Committee, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (doing business as the “Senior Center Board”), and the City of Port Angeles.

At the PASC, we see every day how small moments of connection lead to meaningful improvements in overall well-being. Whether it’s participating in a fitness class, attending a presentation, playing a game or simply stopping by for conversation over lunch, these interactions help build a stronger, healthier community for everyone.

In celebration of Older Americans Month, we’re inviting the community to be part of that connection through our May membership drive.

Our goal is simple: to welcome all seniors, and those approaching that stage of life, into this shared space that supports healthy living, belonging and engagement.

Membership is intentionally affordable to ensure accessibility. Annual dues are $16 for city residents and $25 for nonresidents for those 55 and better, with associate memberships available for ages 45–54 at $18 and $27 respectively. These small contributions go a long way in sustaining programs, activities and services that benefit the broader community.

As a special thank you during the month of May, anyone who joins or renews their membership will be entered into a drawing for a handmade quilt created by our talented quilting group or a $100 Kokopelli gift card. Members who bring a friend that joins will receive an additional entry, creating even more opportunity to share the experience of connection. Stop by the front desk any time from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to join or renew!

We’re also proud to partner with Olympic Medical Center to offer a free Stroke Awareness Presentation at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. This informative session will cover how to recognize the signs and symptoms of stroke, steps for prevention and current treatment options. When it comes to a stroke, every second matters, and having this knowledge can truly save lives.

In addition, we invite you to attend a Home Share Info Session about Nesterly at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. In partnership with the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce, the Olympic Home Share Program connects homeowners with individuals seeking flexible, more affordable housing. This innovative approach not only helps address local housing challenges but also creates opportunities for supplemental income, meaningful connection and mutual support between housemates. It’s a powerful example of community-driven solutions in action.

If you’ve been considering getting involved, there’s no better time. Whether you come for a class, a presentation or simply a conversation, you’ll find a welcoming space where you matter and belong.

At the end of the day, championing your health isn’t something you have to do alone, and here in Port Angeles, you don’t have to. We hope to see you soon!

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Carmen Geyer is the Senior and Community Center manager, City of Port Angeles.