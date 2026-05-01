Library levy lid lift holds narrow lead

PORT ANGELES — The North Olympic Library System’s request for a levy lid lift was still narrowly passing after additional ballots were counted Wednesday.

The measure was sitting at 51.05 percent approval with 10,547 votes in favor and 48.95 percent rejection with 10,113 votes against after the second ballot count.

Voter turnout was at 35 percent with 20,677 ballots cast from 59,720 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State at tinyurl.com/PDN-Library-Levy.

The library system asked voters for an increase from $0.28 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $0.45 per $1,000 to provide continued funding for public library operations.

A simple majority is needed to pass.

It was unknown how many ballots remained to be counted, the Clallam County Auditor’s Office said.

The next update was scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, which was after press time.