Parks levy to be set on August ballot

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County will run a levy lid lift on the August ballot to fund parks and recreation, community centers, the county fairgrounds and 4-H programs.

If voters approve, the levy would cost 21 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. It would need a simple majority to pass.

The parks and recreation advisory board recommended 15 cents earlier this month, but county staff put together projections of expenses and revenue for the next 10 years and presented numbers from 18 cents to 21 cents in a meeting Monday before the board of county commissioners.

The three commissioners decided on a six-year duration for the levy lid lift, which would run from 2027-32. Maintaining funding would require voters to renew the levy at that time.

In the discussion confirming the timeline for the lid lift, county Assessor Jeff Chapman clarified for the commissioners that a lift could be permanent, theoretically. Commissioner Heather Dudley-Nollette said the six-year window was chosen as a measure to build trust.

“My heart wants to go permanent, for sure, but I understand we’re also working with some history and the need to really develop trust in the community,” she said.

Doing a permanent lift is challenging in terms of projecting the needs for escalating costs, commissioner Greg Brotherton said.

Expenses for parks and recreation, community centers, the fairgrounds and 4-H programming are expected to cost more than $13 million over the next six years.

Annual expenses for parks and recreation were forecast between $1,457,154 and $1,724,124 over the next six years.

Numbers for community centers were about $213,435 to $343,690. Numbers for the fairgrounds were about $100,000 to $117,626. The 4-H programs were about $120,000 to $141,151.

While the Coyle area has a parks and recreation district, the countywide levy lid lift would still be assessed to property owners there. The district could choose to continue to assess their tax to those within the district, or not. Either way, they would be taxed and receive funds for their parks maintenance. The annual range of their forecasted expenses is between $45,000 and $49,684 over the next six years.

While Brotherton and Chapman favored the round number of 20 cents, Dudley-Nollette pushed toward covering the full cost with 21 cents.

“Twenty-one cents is what works financially,” she said. “That’s what I’m interested in, the practicality of what will work to sustain the services that the community says they want.”

It works with a low-income senior exemption as well, commissioner Heidi Eisenhour said.

“Twenty-one cents is a good number because we’re not going into deficit spending,” Finance Director Judy Shepherd said.

Public Works Director Erik Kuzma said that while he wasn’t arguing for 20 cents, there may be a breaking point for voters when raising the number which could result in a failed measure and lacking funds for the services.

Tom Thiersch of Jefferson County said in public comment that the number should be increased for contingency.

Shelley Yarnell of Brinnon argued in her public comment that the county should not be increasing the levy to pay for these programs, referring to the measure as being driven by emotion.

The resolution was written to include flexibility to transfer money to a Metropolitan Parks District, should one form and take on management of some program relevant to the tax.

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Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.