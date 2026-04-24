District court judge to retire

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County District Court 1 Judge David Neupert plans to retire at the end of this year.

“I decided to retire in contemplation of whether I thought it was appropriate to seek another four-year term,” Neupert said. “I’m eligible for one more four-year term, but I thought the court could benefit from having a change at this time.”

Neupert is in the final year of his second four-year term.

“I look forward to completing my term,” Neupert said. “I really enjoy this type of work. I love the law and I love our community, and this has always been an excellent way to be able to serve.”

During his years on the bench, Neupert said he’s enjoyed the different interactions he’s had with people.

“What I’ve enjoyed the most is every day there’s a new opportunity to listen to folks that come into the court,” he said. “A lot of folks in district court are self-represented, so it’s important to maintain a good listening ability and to welcome in folks who need to be heard.”

Neupert also has been enjoying the mental health court that was established in district court as well as hearing the success stories from participants in the deferred prosecution program.

“Those participants collectively have over 25 years of sobriety,” Neupert said. “It was a pretty impressive number when you put it all together, but each individual has a story that goes along with it.”

The mental health court is in its third year of operation.

“The effort that our participants have put in has been so encouraging that we’re now building off of that to create our veterans court,” Neupert said.

Neupert’s interest in law began after a disappointing experience as a defendant in Clallam County District Court 1.

“My roommates and I had a landlord who declined to return our damage deposit to us, and we thought we had a pretty good case, so we took our case to court and I didn’t agree with the decision that was made,” Neupert said. “One of my friends has reminded me that I walked out of court and said, ‘That’s it. I’m going to law school.’ And then I did.”

Neupert grew up in the Seattle area and first came to the Olympic Peninsula to work for KONP radio. He moved back to the Seattle area to attend the University of Puget Sound Law School in Tacoma. He graduated in 1986.

“My interest in law school, especially in the evidence courses I had, led me to being very interested in trial work, which is why I went into public defense,” Neupert said. “I knew I would get to immediately have trial experience.”

Neupert practiced law in the Lower Elwha Tribal Court through which he observed former state Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens, who was the presiding judge at the time.

“I got to know (Owens’) methods and her abilities to be able to communicate very directly with folks, and that’s because she listened to folks,” Neupert said. “She went where the law and the facts took her. I always respected that about Judge Owens. That experience that I had at Lower Elwha stayed with me.”

Neupert said he’s looking forward to retirement.

“It’ll be an adjustment,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to the continued effectiveness and success of District Court 1. I’ve been blessed to work here, and I’m sure as far as the election goes, it will be in a good hands.”

Neupert plans to look for opportunities to continue to be able to serve the community.

“I love it here, and that’s what I want to be able to do,” he said.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.