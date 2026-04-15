Port of Port Angeles considers court filing on stream buffer expansion

PORT ANGELES — Port of Port Angeles commissioners signaled support for filing or joining an amicus curiae brief in a legal challenge to a state rule expanding buffers on non-fish-bearing perennial streams that flow into fish-bearing waterways, citing potential economic impacts and questions about how the rule was adopted.

The Washington Farm Forestry Association and Washington Forest Protection Association and filed suit Nov. 25, 2025, challenging a rule change adopted in March 2025 by the Forest Practices Board, which writes the rules for logging and forest management.

The port’s Timber Advisory Committee recommended the port support the challenge after reviewing the regulation and case.

Commissioner Connie Beauvais, who serves on the committee, said Tuesday the state is arguing the change is needed to reduce warming and protect downstream habitat and support salmon recovery.

She said the requirement could remove more than 200,000 acres of timberland from production statewide, including about 9,700 acres in Clallam County. The result would reduce county timber excise tax revenue by more than $3.2 million over a 50-year harvest cycle.

“The lawsuit is not questioning the science,” Beauvais said. “It’s questioning the process — that the Department of Ecology has just stepped in and reinterpreted the rule itself.”

Commissioners did not take action but directed staff to determine whether other entities are in the process of preparing an amicus brief and whether the port should join or lead a filing.

Port counsel estimated a standalone brief could cost between $10,000 and $15,000, though costs could be shared if multiple agencies participate.

Commissioner Colleen McAleer said she favored a coordinated approach.

“I would prefer that we work with others and have the ability to split the costs,” she said. “If they have not started one, see if they will join our amicus brief.”

Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to direct staff to survey potential partners and return with options at their next meeting on April 28.

Boat launch repair

Commissioners discussed a request by the city of Port Angeles to support its pursuit of funding to repair the Ediz Hook boat launch, which the city owns.

Port Executive Director Paul Jarkiewicz said the city has not yet submitted any grant applications to the state, but he wanted to know if the port would provide a letter in favor of the request once it does.

Commissioners agreed to wait for a specific request before they offer formal support.

Dockside Grill

The commission unanimously approved a long-term lease with Josh and Melody Souza of JMS Hospitality, new owners of the Dockside Grill at John Wayne Marina.

The Souzas have been partners in the restaurant since it opened in 2007. The lease runs for 15 years with two five-year options and sets rent at $1.16 per square foot, or about $2,498 per month.

Fish and Wildlife

Port Economic Development Director Caleb McMahon explained a temporary access agreement with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife as the agency relocates its local operations and increases staffing.

“They seem to be growing their group here from about four or five to almost 20 individuals,” McMahon said.

The agency is temporarily renting port space while negotiating a longer-term lease at the former Port Angeles Baby Store, which the port purchased last year.

Commissioners also unanimously approved a letter to support the proposed Olympic Coast Exploration Center, a new marine science and education facility planned for the Port Angeles waterfront. The letter is not tied to a specific funding request, said Katharine Frazier, the port’s grants and government affairs manager, but is intended to demonstrate community support as organizers continue fundraising.

Commissioners also unanimously approved a resolution to renew delegation of administrative authority to Jarkiewicz.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.