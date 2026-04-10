Trash and Treasure sale is April 18

St. Augustine’s in-the-Woods Episcopal Church is hold its 61st “Trash and Treasure” sale on Saturday, April 18, according to a press release.

The event will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church which is located at 5217 South Honeymoon Bay Road in Freeland.

A wide range of fantastic finds will be available. They include great deals on housewares, jewelry, art and artifacts, crafts and office supplies, linens, toys, sporting goods, furnishings, small appliances, tools, garden items, plants and more.

The treasure shop of antiques is filled with antiques, silver and crystal items, fine art and collectibles, as well as “many wonderful surprises at astonishing prices,” the church reported.

All profits go to local charities. This year’s beneficiaries are Good Cheer, Pajama Place, Whidbey Environmental Action Network, Whidbey Homeless Coalition and Whidbey Island Nourishes.

Since 1962, St. Augustine’s Trash and Treasure sale has raised approximately $250,000 for Whidbey charities.

Donated items in good condition may be brought to the church through Thursday, April 16, between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The church does not accept clothing, books or magazines, computers or exercise equipment, TVs except flat-screen, large furniture or tires.