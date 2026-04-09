Olympic Coast Exploration Center breaks ground on new facility

Helene Scalliet of the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary looks over a poster of the architects’ layout for the new building. A groundbreaking event for the new Marine Discovery Center was held Wednesday along Front Street just west of Field Hall & Events Center. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Swipe or click to see more

From left to right, Francis Charles, chair of the Lower Elwha Klallam tribe, and her granddaughter, Emma Skerbeck, break ground during a ceremony Wednesday along with Clallam County Commissioner Randy Johnson, state Sen. Mike Chapman, Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dextor and April Messenger from U.S. Rep. Emily Randall’s office and her granddaughter Addalyn Chipman. There was an estimated 250 people at the ceremony. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Swipe or click to see more

PORT ANGELES — The ceremonial groundbreaking of the Olympic Coast Exploration Center belonged to the community that supported it, Feiro Marine Life Center Executive Director Melissa Williams said.

Williams spoke to a crowd of dozens Wednesday at the site of the future center, which will continue the legacy of the Feiro Marine Life Center.

“The dream of a new Olympic Coast Exploration Center is becoming a reality,” Williams said at the site of the new center, which is west of Field Arts & Events Hall on the Port Angeles Waterfront Center Campus by Pebble Beach.

While the community helped the Feiro board raise more than $24 million — 70 percent of the construction budget — over a three-year period, more than a decade of planning has gone into the project, Williams said.

“We’re so grateful to bring this project to life,” she said.

Although construction on the new building won’t begin until late summer, Williams said the groundbreaking was held in April so it could truly be a community party.

“If everyone does a little, a lot gets done,” Williams said.

The new facilty will triple the space of the current separate facilities at Feiro Marine Life Center, expand the immersive, hands-on exhibits, integrate real-time sanctuary research and data, increase visitor capacity and earned revenue, support improved animal welfare systems and assist with the pursuit of Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation.

The building is expected to open in 2028.

Although the new facility will not bear the Feiro name, the legacy of Feiro Marine Life Center founder Arthur D. Feiro will be honored with the Arthur D. Feiro Learning Center, a state-of-the-art educational hub dedicated to expanding science education opportunities.

The ceremony featured a blessing from Lower Elwha Klallam Tribal elders which included singing and bell ringing and an introduction from Chairwoman Frances Charles.

“We all need to stand together, united,” she said. “We need to care for the water out here.”

Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter, an honorary member of the Feiro board, said she was honored to be part of the effort to construct the new center and then introduced who she called a champion for the project, state Sen. Mike Chapman, D-Port Angeles.

Chapman thanked state Reps. Adam Bernbaum, D-Port Angeles, and Steve Tharinger, D-Port Townsend, for their support and said it took all of them to get the project state funding.

Chapman also recognized the strong community support behind the project.

“There’s a chance for a little bit more funding next session,” he said. “I’ll try.”

The turnout for the groundbreaking humbled Kevin Grant, superintendent of NOAA’s Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary.

“This project has been a dream,” Grant said. “There’s more work to be done.”

National Marine Sanctuaries Director John Armor also spoke to during the ceremony.

“It’s always fantastic to see how much a part of the community we are,” Armor said. “I’ve always been a huge supporter of the project.”

For more information, go to olympiccoast.org.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.