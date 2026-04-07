Numbers are down for respiratory infections

PORT TOWNSEND — Influenza and RSV are trending downward in Clallam and Jefferson counties, and the end of their seasons are weeks away, said Dr. Allison Berry, the health officer for both Peninsula counties.

Although COVID-19 numbers have been lower overall this year, there is currently an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Jefferson County, Berry said.

“That is a particularly high-risk group,” she said. “Even when we’re not seeing a lot of COVID, once it gets into a long-term facility, it really spreads far and wide very quickly.”

Jefferson County’s public health department is working closely with the affected facility to help reduce transmission, Berry said.

Berry said she is grateful for the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that the effect of outbreaks looks very different than it did three or four years ago, when surges were more likely to lead to hospitalizations and even deaths.

Berry said everyone 65 and older is eligible for a spring booster.

Those who need the extra protection, like those living in a long-term care facility, are advised to get the vaccine, she said.

Immuno-suppressed people see the benefits of their vaccine doses fade more quickly, she added.

“If you are much older, folks who are over 75, (it is) generally more important to get that updated vaccine because your immune system is not as good at maintaining that long-term protection from your vaccine,” Berry said.

Berry was less confident in her recommendation to pursue the booster for those in the 65-75 age group.

“You certainly can (get it),” she said. “It’s safe, it will protect you, but I don’t know that it’s as strong of a recommendation as prior rounds.”

The decision depends on an individual’s personal risk profile and what their summer plans are, Berry said.

Everybody should get a fall COVID-19 vaccine, Berry said. The vaccine is updated once annually, she added.

Berry called it a weird winter for COVID-19.

“We have not seen much COVID-19 activity, and overall, we’re still seeing relatively low COVID-19 in our region,” Berry said.

As for influenza, Berry said: “We expect to be all the way out of flu season in the next few weeks.”

RSV

Although this year’s RSV surge has been less severe than previous years, it has been longer lasting, Berry said. Activity continues to be seen on the Peninsula.

“We’ve even seen people need to go to the emergency department or even get hospitalized for RSV,” she said.

Very young people, the elderly or those who have underlying health conditions can make a difference by doing what they can to reduce the risk of transmission, Berry said.

“If you’re eligible for a vaccine, (or) if you’ve got a little baby in your life, make sure they’ve gotten the vaccine,” Berry said. “If you’re an elder, make sure that you’ve gotten your vaccine, one and done. Then everybody else, making sure you stay home when you’re sick, mask in those crowded public areas, that makes a huge difference to reduce that transmission.”

Regional rates for RSV are trending downward, Berry added.

“We are expecting to get out of RSV season as well in the next few weeks,” she said.

________

Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.