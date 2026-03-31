Farmers market to reopen in Port Townsend on Saturday

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Farmers Market will open for its 34th season at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The weekly market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays on Tyler Street in Uptown Port Townsend.

Opening day festivities will include a community photo and ribbon cutting followed by the annual goat parade.

Participants should begin gathering at Tyler and Lawrence streets at 8:45 a.m. for the community photo. The goat parade will kick off at 9:05 a.m.

In addition to more than 70 returning vendors, the market has added 11 new businesses offering a variety of locally grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods.

New vendors include:

• Ancient Futures Studio – pottery.

• A Place on Earth – draft horse farm products.

• Auraphoria Beaded Art – beaded jewelry.

• Coville Fish Company – fishermen-owned cooperative offering wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, smoked salmon and locally caught Dungeness crab.

• Dot’s Cookies – fresh cookies and greeting cards.

• Galarples – handmade toys and artwork.

• Lesedi Farm – seasonal produce, sauces and dips inspired by African food traditions.

• Ohmygator Studios – pottery.

• Seaberry – raw foods and desserts.

• Tandoori Kitchen – Indian curries and samosas.

• Wake and Wave Boards – charcuterie cups.

Jefferson County Farmers Markets also has announced that the 18th season of the Chimacum Farmers Market will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3 at the Chimacum Corner Farmstand, 9122 Rhody Drive.

The farmers market also is planning to reopen the Port Townsend Wednesday Farmers Market from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 on Tyler Street in Uptown.

The mid-week market has been canceled since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, Jefferson County Farmers Markets also will begin exploring the development of permanent infrastructure for the Port Townsend Farmers Market in Uptown.

Potential improvements include weather protection, restrooms, utility access, seating and performance space.

For more information, including the complete vendor list, visit www. jcfmarkets.org/vendor-list-jcfm.