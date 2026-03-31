Clallam County poet laureate to kick off Studium Generale series

PORT ANGELES — Nellie Bridge will present Indigenous Poetry, Memory and Cultural Persistence at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation will kick off the Studium Generale spring lecture series in Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Bridge, Clallam County’s poet laureate, will join Chilean poets Maribel Mora-Curriao and Rodrigo Rojas to celebrate National Poetry Month.

Future presentations in the lecture series include:

April 9 — For the Love of Darkness and Birds by Patty Giffin.

April 16 — AI: The College Career Connection, a panel discussion facilitated by Alysia LaTourette.

April 23 — Poetry Reading with Robert Michael Pyle and James Dott.

April 30 — From Mice to Mountain Lions by Kim Sager-Fradkin.

May 7 — Education, Indian Child Welfare and Leadership by Sharleen Yellowwolf-Fryberg.

May 14 — Writer-In-Residence: James McGrath Morris.

May 21 — Memory Thread with Holli Margell.

May 28 — The Value of Volunteering by Cheyenne Tuller.

June 11 — Great Decisions with Lynn Ilon and Roger Wagner.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.