Artists’ work to be featured at First Saturday Art Walk

PORT TOWNSEND — A variety of artwork will be on view during the First Saturday Art Walk this weekend in Port Townsend.

The monthly event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, mostly in the downtown area.

Among the galleries that will stay open late are Gallery-9, the Port Townsend Gallery and the Jeanette Best Gallery.

• Gallery-9, 1012 Water St., will host a reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The reception will celebrate the North Olympic Artist Cooperative and Gallery-9’s 22nd anniversary in Port Townsend.

The reception will feature live music by Solomon Kronberg of the Bete Grise Band, cake, champagne and a raffle to benefit PT Artscapes, a nonprofit that supports art for children in schools.

More than 22 artists have contributed items to the raffle. Tickets will be on sale during the reception.

In addition, visitors will be able to view the photography of Kevin Talbot and the felted hats and silk scarves of April Bederman.

The pair will be the gallery’s featured artists throughout April.

Talbot is a photographer with a focus on nature, landscape and wildlife photography. He likes capturing birds in flight, sunrises, sunsets and macro photography. His exhibit will include the six-shot panorama, “Hurricane Ridge Sunset.”

“Besides birds in flight, capturing marine animals, particularly orcas, is inspiring,” Talbot said. “A still photo at the right moment can give you insight into behaviors that you can’t see with the naked eye. You can think of a camera as a time machine that can capture a subject at a moment in time that will never happen again, or let you see something that is impossible to see with the naked eye alone.”

Bederman is a fiber artist with an emphasis in wearable art. Her hats are made of extra fine merino wool with silk embellishments.

Bederman also creates silk scarves with eco-printing. Her eco-printed scarves feature impressions of leaves from the forest floor, each with its own color, shape and texture.

For more information, visit www.gallery-9.com.

• The Port Townsend Gallery, 715 Water St., will host a reception for Andrea Guarino-Slemmons and Pat Herkal from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guarino-Slemmons, a wildlife and landscape photographer, and Herkal, a fiber artist, are the gallery’s featured artists for April.

In their collaborative exhibit, Herkal has selected some of Guarino-Slemmons’ images and has transformed them into fabric prints adorned with beads and intricate embroidery.

Guarino-Slemmons also will unveil a new collection of photographs showcasing ravens, pygmy owls and landscapes from around the Peninsula.

The exhibit will remain on display at Port Townsend Gallery from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily throughout April.

For more information, call 360-379-8110 or visit www.porttownsendgallery.com.

• The Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St., will have three exhibits on display during the art walk.

“New Work” by Randy Sturgis and Peter Koronakos, featuring large-scale paintings by Sturgis and assemblage creatures by Koronakos, will be on exhibit through May 4.

“Ars Poetica,” also on display through May 4, features art inspired by Northwest writers in a sort of reverse ekphrasis.

The exhibit features the works of Cezanne Alexander, Susan Berry, Diana Dauble, Jaime Duyck, Angela Howard, Amy King, Andrea Mercado, Merilee Nyland, Meghan Peterson, Terri Tyler and Debra Yoshimura.

Also on display is the first round of Showcase 2026, the gallery’s year-long juried exhibition.

Round One, which will be on exhibit through May 11, features 11 Northwest artists in mediums ranging from wood sculpture to landscapes and crystalline photography.

The second round of the exhibit will showcase 12 new artists from May 14 through Sept. 7.

The final round of the annual exhibit will run from Sept. 10 through Jan. 5.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.