Designs presented for Franklin Elementary

PORT ANGELES — Architects presented early designs for the new Franklin Elementary School to the Port Angeles School District board, part of a broad slate of construction projects underway across the district.

Mark Hurley and Glen Myles of TCF Architecture outlined preliminary plans on Thursday for the school’s site layout, traffic flow and building configuration. The project moved into the schematic design phase after the completion of staff interviews, site visits and development of educational specifications.

Hurley and Myles said the design will be refined through the spring before it advances to design development, permitting and, ultimately, construction.

Construction is scheduled to begin in March 2027 and continue through June 2028, with the new school opening in fall 2028.

The board unanimously approved the educational specifications.

Nolan Duce, the school district’s director of capital projects, said construction of the new Hurricane Ridge Middle School, which will replace Stevens Middle School, is proceeding quickly, with major structural work now underway.

Crews are preparing to take over the existing gym to start renovation.

To maintain safety, Duce said access routes to the site are being adjusted to keep construction traffic away from student areas. The district plans to install temporary tents to provide covered space for them until the gym reopens.

Duce said selection of a general contractor for the new Port Angeles High School and modernized auditorium is underway. A recommendation to board members is expected to be presented at their next meeting on April 23.

The general contractor/construction manager approach the district is using brings the contractor on early, helping to keep the project on track and avoid delays, Duce said.

“The sooner you can get a GCC on board, the sooner you can look at real costs,” he said.

Like Hurricane Ridge Middle School, the new Franklin Elementary and high school are anticipated to open in 2028.

Enrollment numbers

Karen Casey, the school district’s business and operations director, reported that enrollment dipped slightly in March to 3,183 students, down from 3,187 students the previous month and below the district’s budgeted total of 3,223.

The district’s finances remain stable, with revenues and expenditures each at about 47 percent of budget through February and about 19 days of cash on hand.

Seaview Academy Principal Mace Gratz provided an update on the district’s online alternative education program, where enrollment has grown in recent months to about 440 students, including 187 from 41 districts across the state.

He said the program is expanding its course offerings and recently launched an online enrollment system.

“We were able to secure some more staff in the office, and that is huge for us,” he said.

Seaview Academy sophomore Noah Myers, eighth-grader Daniela Dam and third-grader Judea Jeilo were the district’s students of the month.

The district’s kindergarten signup event Wednesday at Lincoln Center drew about 100 people. Superintendent Michelle Olsen said 35 students enrolled at the session.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.