Lobato selected as senior minister at Unity in the Olympics

The Rev. Julie Lobato has been hired as the senior minister at Unity in the Olympics

PORT ANGELES — The Rev. Julie Lobato has been hired as the senior minister for Unity in the Olympics.

Lobato has been an ordained minister with the Centers for Spiritual Living for 19 years.

She has served in ministries in Florida, Kentucky and Colorado as well as serving as the director of the Centers’ Field Services Department.

Lobato and her family relocated to Sequim from Colorado last year.

Unity in the Olympics conducts weekly services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2917 E. Myrtle Ave., Port Angeles.

For more information, visit www.unityinthe olympics.org.