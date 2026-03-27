Historic theater to reopen at Fort Flagler

Stage performances, a trivia night and the grand reopening of a historic theater highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• The Friends of Fort Flagler will celebrate the grand reopening of the historic theater at Fort Flagler from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the WWII-era theater, 10541 Flagler Road, Nordland.

Tickets are available at www.friendsoffortflagler.org.

The renovation, a collaboration between Washington State Parks and the Friends of Fort Flagler, will create a new venue for local gatherings, performances and celebrations in East Jefferson County.

The renovations include new sound and lighting systems, refinished floors, improved acoustics and two furnished green rooms backstage.

The celebration will include the premiere of “The Turkey Farmer’s Daughter,” a one-act play written by Marrowstone Island playwright Judith Glass Collins.

The play, written exclusively for the reopening celebration, tells the story of star-crossed lovers on Marrowstone Island during the WWII years.

For more information, email info@fortflagler.com or visit www.friendsoffort flagler.org.

• Saltfire Theatre will stage “Much Ado About Nothing” with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee at 1 p.m. Sunday at the JFK Building at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.saltfiretheatre.org/tickets.

Genevieve Barlow will direct the cast of local performers in a fresh take on the Shakespearean comedy.

Barlow will lead the cast in a talkback following Sunday’s matinee.

The play will run through April 12 with an additional matinee performance at 1 p.m. April 11.

• Nessa Goldman will host Out Loud Story Slam: Grand Slam at 7 p.m. Friday at Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The show will feature eight storytellers who were all winners at previous Story Slam events.

Tickets are $20 at www.olympictheatrearts.org or $25 at the door.

The contestants are Scoli Acosta, Lorie Miller, Asha Burson-Johnson, Emma Amiad, Gale Emigh, Doug Woodall, Beth Crumley and Bob Nuffer.

Each will tell a story on the theme of “Instinct” and will be judged by a panel from the North Olympic Library System, Olympic Peninsula Authors and Story Night.

The top storyteller will be named Grand Slam Champion, and the top three tellers will receive prizes.

• The New Dungeness Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and George Washington Speaks will host “America250 Trivia Night: A Historic Benefit for the New Dungeness Lighthouse” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Tickets are $30 per person at Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., and All Safe Mini-Storage, 101 Grant Road, or by calling Sandy Frykholm at 360-461-6897.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New Dungeness Light Station Association’s roof replacement fund.

“We are thrilled to partner with George Washington Speaks to celebrate our nation’s journey toward its 250th year,” said Mona Kinder, the New Dungeness Chapter’s event chair. “By coming together for a night of fun and facts, we aren’t just looking back at history; we are actively preserving it by supporting the New Dungeness Light Station.”

The fundraiser includes dessert and beverages, door prizes, a silent auction, photo opportunities with George Washington as well as U.S.- and Olympic Peninsula-themed trivia games.

• Gail Archer will perform “A Concert for Peace: An all-Ukrainian Organ Concert” at 3 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Lopez Ave., Port Angeles.

A reception will follow with Ukrainian treats from Sunflower Bakery and parishioners of Holy Trinity.

Admission is by a suggested $20 donation.

Archer will perform pro bono. All proceeds will go to Lutheran World Relief, an international aid organization working in Ukraine and other locations around the world.

Archer is an international concert organist, recording artist, choral conductor and lecturer. She is college organist at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and the director of the music program at Columbia University’s Barnard College in New York City.

• “Cinderella” will finish its run with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium at Sequim High School, 601 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $15 to $22 per person at https://glp.ludus.com.

Mark Lorentzen will direct the Ghostlight Productions version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical with choreography by Anna Pederson.

“This story has captured hearts for generations,” Lorentzen said. “Our cast is extraordinary, and we can’t wait for audiences to see the magic they’re creating on stage.”

• “The Play That Goes Wrong” will continue its run with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The show will be on the mainstage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students, at www.pacommunity players.org.

Jessica McKenzie will direct the play, which was written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

The comedy follows an amateur drama group attempting to stage a 1920s murder mystery, but it’s plagued by actors who can’t remember their lines or cues, a set that is falling apart and props that keep breaking.

• A Peace Pole dedication hosted by Port Angeles’ Nor’Wester Rotary Club, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe and the city of Port Angeles Parks and Recreation Department is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Pebble Beach Park at the intersection of Front and Oak streets in Port Angeles.

The Peace Pole is inscribed with the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in eight languages.

The Klallam Language version, translated by Jamie Valadez, a Lower Elwha Klallam tribal elder, reads, “May Peace Be Felt in our Homes.”

Peace Poles can be found in more than 200 countries.

The ceremony will celebrate unity, compassion and a shared commitment to peace in our community and around the world.

Following the dedication, attendees are invited to stay for cookies and coffee and visit with neighbors.

• Jessie Lee & Jazz Co. will perform at noon Sunday for Free Jazz Sunday in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

No cover charge.

• The League of Women Voters of Clallam County will present “Carmelita” at 7 p.m. Friday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $25 to $35 per person at www.field hallevents.org/tickets.

The one-woman show presents an alternate perspective into the life of Carmelita Colon, a Mexican immigrant to Washington during the 1860s.

The show was written by Ana Maria Campoy, features music by Olivia Pedroza and stars Antonieta Carpio as Carmelita Colon with Clarice Marx as the Voice of History.

• The Port Townsend Urban Sketchers will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday near the offices of the Shipwrights Co-op, 919 Haines Place, Port Townsend, before heading into the boatyard to sketch.

The group will reconvene at the co-op at noon to share their work and take a group photo.

Parking options within a short walk include the waterfront by Larry Scott Trail, Safeway and the Haines Place Park & Ride.

The event is free and open to sketchers of all skill levels.

For more information, visit https://urban sketchersporttownsend.wordpress.com.

• Port Townsend Reiki will host a Reiki-led meditation healing experience at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona Ave., Port Townsend.

The suggested donation is $10 to $20.

Reiki is a Japanese technique for relaxation and stress reduction that promotes balance and supports the body’s natural healing processes.

Chairs will be available on site, and guests are welcome to bring a journal, blankets, yoga mats or cushions for added comfort.

For more information, visit www.ptreiki.org.

• Port Scandalous Roller Derby will host “Spring Into a Smackdown” against Tacoma’s Dockyard Roller Derby at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club, 400 Fir St., Sequim.

Tickets are $12 at https://portscandalousrollerderby.simpletix.com, $15 at the door, and kids younger than 12 will be admitted free.

• The 15th Plant and Seed Exchange will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Shy Acre Farm, 363 Discovery Road.

Seed savers and gardeners can bring extra seeds, plant starts, bulbs, plant divisions or ornamental or edible plants that need a new home.

Cash donations are requested to help support the exchange.

For more information, email treehuggerjim@yahoo.com.

• Emily Buckner will present “Dungeness Crab in the Salish Sea: The Power of Collaborative Research” at 3 p.m. Sunday in Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 25 Eisenhower Ave., Port Townsend.

Buckner will discuss the Pacific Northwest Crab Research Group, a collaborative, stakeholder-driven approach to researching Dungeness Crab populations.

Buckner’s presentation is part of the Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s free Future of Oceans series.

For more information, visit www.ptmsc.org.