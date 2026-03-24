Saltfire Theatre to stage ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

PORT TOWNSEND — Saltfire Theatre will stage “Much Ado About Nothing” with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and matinees at 1 p.m. Sundays through April 12.

There will be an additional matinee performance at 1 p.m. April 11.

The play will be performed in the JFK Building at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.saltfiretheatre.org/tickets.

Genevieve Barlow will direct the cast of local performers in a fresh take on the Shakespearean comedy.

Barlow will lead the cast in a talkback following matinee performances on Sundays.