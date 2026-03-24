Pianist to perform during Candlelight Concert series

Pianist Kevin Ayesh will perform Thursday during the Candlelight Concert series at Port Townsend’s Trinity United Methodist Church.

PORT TOWNSEND — Kevin Ayesh will present “A Musical Springtime Bouquet” at 7 p.m. Thursday during the Candlelight Concerts series.

The event will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend. It also will be simulcast on KPTZ FM 91.9 and stream at www.trinityumcpt.org.

The event is free, although a donation of $15 per person is requested.

Half of the proceeds will go to Olympic Neighbors, a nonprofit whose mission is to create home and community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The program will feature Beethoven’s Sonata No. 8 in C minor, Op. 13, “Pathetique” as well as works by Schubert, Schumann, Chopin and Rachmaninoff.

Ayesh, a concert pianist born in Wichita, Kan., earned a bachelor of arts degree in music from the University of Texas at Austin and holds master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Maryland. He was head of the music department at Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock, N.C., and is currently an adjunct professor of piano at Spartanburg Methodist College in South Carolina.

Ayesh has presented concerts and master classes throughout the United States as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Iceland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and China.

He also has been a guest recitalist and clinician at the Lindlar International Piano Festival in Germany, the Star Valley Junior Music Festival in Wyoming, the Gene Marcus Piano Festival at Purdue University-Fort Wayne and the USA Piano Camp at the University of South Alabama.