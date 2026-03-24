Grand opening set for Fort Flagler theater

NORDLAND — The Friends of Fort Flagler will celebrate the grand reopening of the historic theater at Fort Flagler from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event will be at the WWII-era theater located at 10541 Flagler Road, Nordland.

A limited number of tickets are available at www.friendsoffortflagler.org.

The renovation, a collaboration between Washington State Parks and the Friends of Fort Flagler, will create a new venue for local gatherings, performances and celebrations in East Jefferson County.

“For many years, this theater was the social heart of the fort,” said Mark Secord, the Friends’ president. “Our goal is to keep that heart beating for many more years, so join us for a memorable afternoon to celebrate history, community and the arts.”

The renovations include new sound and lighting systems, refinished floors, improved acoustics and two furnished green rooms backstage.

The celebration will include the premiere of “The Turkey Farmer’s Daughter,” a one-act play written by Marrowstone Island playwright Judith Glass Collins.

The play, written exclusively for the reopening celebration, tells the story of star-crossed lovers on Marrowstone Island during the WWII years.

For more information, email info@fortflagler.com or visit www.friendsoffortflagler.org.