American trivia night to be held in Sequim

SEQUIM — The New Dungeness Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and George Washington Speaks will host “America250 Trivia Night: A Historic Benefit for the New Dungeness Lighthouse” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fundraiser will be at Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Tickets are $30 per person at Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., and All Safe Mini-Storage, 101 Grant Road, or by calling Sandy Frykholm at 360-461-6897.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New Dungeness Light Station Association’s roof replacement fund.

“We are thrilled to partner with George Washington Speaks to celebrate our nation’s journey toward its 250th year,” said Mona Kinder, the New Dungeness Chapter’s event chair. “By coming together for a night of fun and facts, we aren’t just looking back at history; we are actively preserving it by supporting the New Dungeness Light Station.”

The fundraiser includes dessert and beverages, door prizes, a silent auction, photo opportunities with George Washington as well as U.S.- and Olympic Peninsula-themed trivia games.