Auditions set for Peninsula College drama

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College drama department will conduct auditions for its production of “The Hands at 12 and 12” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 3-4.

The auditions, open to both Peninsula College students and the public, will be in the Little Theater at the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

Auditions will be by cold reading. No acting experience is required.

“The Hands at 12 and 12” is a murder mystery written by Peninsula College honors student Brianna Palenik.

Set during a birthday celebration gone wrong, the play begins when a murder occurs at midnight at Evelyn Williams’ party.

Conflicting memories of the day unfold and gradually reveal the path to the killer.

The production will be staged May 29-30 and June 5-6.

Available roles include:

• Evelyn Williams: A calculated and controlling playwright, mid-50s.

• Ana Williams: Her daughter, charming and volatile, early 20s.

• Michael Pierce: Ana’s fiancé, manipulative and polished, mid-20s.

• Dalton Williams: Evelyn’s brother-in-law, reserved and cynical, late 40s to 60s.

• Marisol Romero: The family’s observant housemaid, 30s to 50s.

• Vanessa Barker: Evelyn’s ambitious agent, 30s to 40s.

• Luke Williams: Ana’s estranged brother, late 20s to 30s.

• Agnes Lincoln: A sharp, analytical detective, 40s to 50s.

• Jeffrey Cook: A well-meaning beat cop.

For more information, email Lara Starcevich at laras@pencol.edu or visit www.pencol.edu.