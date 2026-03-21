Clallam Transit is citing increase on routes

PORT ANGELES — Clallam Transit Agency’s new service schedule that launched Monday is already drawing increased ridership at some stops as staff monitor the rollout and make adjustments based on early feedback.

“We’re working with the drivers to make sure that it’s going to be sustainable for both the employees and the public,” Operations Manager Taron Lee told the board at its Wednesday meeting.

At the new Deer Park stop, boardings increased from 38 on Monday to 158 on Tuesday.

“Nobody knew what it was the first day, and people were already using it by the second day,” Lee said.

Board member Mike French said a business owner on Eighth Street raised concerns with him about a temporary bus stop near her storefront. Lee said it was moved and that such stops can be adjusted in response to public input.

Development plan

Commissioners discussed the agency’s 2026-2030 Transit Development Plan, a mandatory document submitted annually to the state Department of Transportation that outlines how the agency will grow and allocate resources over the next five years.

General Manager Jason McNickle said recent accomplishments that will go into the report include the route changes, facility upgrades, vehicle purchases and updates to the agency’s technology.

Among the projects under consideration is installing driver safety barriers, which would require retrofitting the agency’s fleet.

Maintenance manager Gary Abrams said work would cost about $200,000, and the agency would seek a grant to fund it.

Alternate board member LaTrisha Suggs suggested exploring storage options like lockers near transit facilities, an idea she said board member Amy Miller raised at a previous meeting as a way to reduce the impact of riders who carry large carts filled with belongings onto buses that take up space and create delays.

“It’d be great to see if we can incorporate something like this” in the TDP, Suggs said.

Rick Burton, the driver representative on the board, suggested adding electronic reader boards at Gateway Transit Center to provide real-time information for riders.

“That way passengers are informed and kept up to date,” he said.

The TDP discussion also touched on replacing aging diesel fuel tanks and addressing long-term facility needs as the system grows.

Moment of silence

Commissioners observed a moment of silence for former board member Juanita Weissenfels, who died Feb. 19.

Weissenfels served on the transit board for 13 years as a representative of the Forks City Council, reliably making the monthly drive to Port Angeles for meetings.

Weissenfels was known for her involvement in many civic organizations, including Friends of Forks Animals.

“She was a huge advocate for the West End,” French said.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. April 4 at the Forks Congregational Church, 280 S. Spartan Ave.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.