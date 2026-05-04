Volunteers help Sequim shine for ‘Beautiful Day’ service event

Tyler Conkle of Sequim Valley Foursquare works with fellow volunteers during Sequim Beautiful Day to paint and replace fiber reinforced polymer wall panels and cove base by the bathrooms inside the Sequim Boys & Girls Club. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Susan Chandler of Sequim Community Church helps pull weeds near the north entrance of Carrie Blake Community Park during Sequim Beautiful Day. “Sequim is the most beautiful place to live,” she said. “We need to take care of it and steward it. It’s a blessing to be out here.” (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Jim Lewis of Trinity United Methodist Church went with his wife Marlene to help pull weeds near the north entrance of Carrie Blake Community Park during Sequim Beautiful Day. He said they’re both Master Gardeners, and they primarily help at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Brian Holden of Sequim Community Church helps paint near the Sequim Boys & Girls Club’s bathrooms during Sequim Beautiful Day. He assisted Sequim Valley Foursquare volunteers during the project. “Service work is great,” he said. “I love to help.” (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Paula Huls, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County, helps load a dumpster during the Rally in the Alley event on April 25 at Carrie Blake Community Park. She said it was her second time helping and she wanted to give back and help people with spring cleaning. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Myka Stewart, 9, paints a portion of the Sequim Police Department’s dog agility course at Carrie Blake Community Park on April 25. She and her mom Nikki of Sequim Community Church wanted to help fellow church volunteers for Sequim Beautiful Day. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Dungeness Community Church volunteers Steve Young and Sue Schaafsma help spread bark at Helen Haller Elementary during Sequim Beautiful Day. Young said the event is a good way to show that church members care about their community. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Dillon Riley helps tape off a portion of Olympic Peninsula Academy’s sign so a portion of it could be repainted during Sequim Beautiful Day, a volunteer event. He helped with his parents Josh and Heather and sister Aubrey, who attends the school. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Sue Rockett of Sequim Community Church helps paint the Sequim Police Department’s dog agility course at Carrie Blake Community Park on April 25 for Sequim Beautiful Day, a volunteer event. Rockett participated last year and said she loves it. “I love being able to help the police and community,” she said. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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SEQUIM — A host of volunteers who have a mindset for service participated in Sequim Beautiful Day.

The annual multi-church service event brought out more than 150 volunteers on April 25 from six different churches and multiple nonprofit groups, such as Habitat for Humanity and Scouting America, to projects across Sequim.

Susan Chandler of Sequim Community Church helped pull weeds near the north entrance of Carrie Blake Community Park.

“Sequim is the most beautiful place to live, and we need to take care of it and steward it,” she said.

“It’s a blessing to be out here.”

Projects included landscaping, painting, power washing and others catered to mobility-challenged volunteers.

Patsy Lovelady of Dungeness Community Church helped at the event for the first time, spreading bark dust courtesy of Cascade Bark around Helen Haller Elementary with several volunteers.

“Sequim is known for helping each other, and I’m all about that,” she said.

Steve Young, another Dungeness Community Church volunteer at the school, said the event was a good way to connect with the community and show that church members care.

Associate Pastor Rick Dietzman at Sequim Community Church, who co-organizes Sequim Beautiful Day, brought the event from Silicon Valley to Sequim in 2017.

He said the idea behind it is that local churches already have volunteers in place across the community, so they unite those efforts and perform a significant number of projects at least once a year “to really bless them” and provide a positive viewpoint of what churches can do.

Sequim Beautiful Day signs can be seen at the project locations.

At Olympic Peninsula Academy, the Riley family — Josh, Heather, Dillon and Aubrey of Sequim Community Church — worked together to paint and tape off portions of Olympic Peninsula Academy’s sign.

Aubrey, a seventh-grader at the school, said it was fun to paint and that it felt good to help the sign look nicer.

Myka Stewart, 9, went with her mom Nikki to help repaint the Sequim Police Department’s dog agility course at Carrie Blake Community Park. Nikki said they attend Sequim Community Church and this was their first year to help. Myka said dogs need to train, and this was one way she could support the police.

Dietzman said projects are planned to be about three hours; Rodda Paint donated paint.

Project locations this year included Carrie Blake Community Park’s entrance, Rally in the Alley, the dog agility park, Obria Medical Clinic, Sequim Boys & Girls Club, Sequim’s Little Explorers Early Learning Center, Calvary Chapel Sequim/Ramen Shop, Helen Haller Elementary, Greywolf Elementary, Olympic Christian School, Olympic Peninsula Academy, and mobility-challenged projects at Sequim Community Church for Operation Christmas Child, Clallam County Foster Children and First Step Family Support Center.

Volunteer churches included Calvary Chapel Sequim, Dungeness Community Church, Sequim Community Church, Sequim Valley Foursquare Church, Trinity United Methodist Church and Thrive Church Sequim.

For more information, visit sequimbeautifulday.org or facebook.com/SequimBeautifulDay.

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.