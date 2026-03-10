Johnson to perform Saturday at Rainshadow Recording

Singer-songwriter Stephanie Anne Johnson will perform for Rainshadow Concerts on Saturday at Fort Worden.

PORT TOWNSEND — Stephanie Anne Johnson will perform a studio concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 at http://rainshadowtickets.com or $30 at the door.

Johnson, a Pacific Northwest songwriter and Americana performer, released a studio album “Sing, Baby!” in October.

They have opened for Bernie Sanders and for artists such as The Indigo Girls, Macy Gray, Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal, Robert Cray, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Steve Earle, Cedric Burnside and Mason Jennings.