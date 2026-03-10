Auditions set for Port Angeles Community Players production

PORT ANGELES — Janice Parks will conduct auditions for the Port Angeles Community Players’ production of “Miss Holmes” at 6:30 p.m. March 23 and March 25 at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

The play, which was written by Christopher M. Walsh and will be directed by Parks, will be on stage from May 29 through June 14.

Parks will cast nine performers who, with the exception of Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson, will play multiple characters.

“I see this as an opportunity for actors to stretch themselves and show their flexibility and their ability to develop diverse and distinct characters,” Parks said. “Standard British accents will be used, but some characters could use other accents. Actors should come to auditions prepared to demonstrate various voices, body language, accents, etc., that could possibly be used to distinguish each of the characters they might play.”

The play, inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, re-imagines the iconic duo of Holmes and Watson as women navigating the rigid confines of Victorian society, where brilliance is dangerous, independence is radical and solving crimes is only half the battle.

Copies of the script are available for perusal at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., and at the playhouse.

Character descriptions and audition forms are posted at www.pa communityplayers.org/auditions-2.

For more information, email pacommunityplayers@hotmail.com.