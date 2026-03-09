Trivia Night will benefit New Dungeness Lighthouse

Vern Frykholm, center, as George Washington, will partner with the women of the New Dungeness Chapter of NSDAR for a Trivia Night fundraiser to benefit the New Dungeness Lighthouse on March 28. Questions will center on the American Revolution and Olympic Peninsula history as the country counts down to America’s 250th birthday celebration. Shown with Frykholm are, from left, chapter Regent Anita Reynolds and officers Marianne Burton, Mona Kinder and Carol Medlicott, members of the event committee. (New Dungeness Chapter of NSDAR)

SEQUIM — To kick off the countdown to America’s 250th anniversary, the New Dungeness Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and George Washington Speaks will host a community Trivia Night fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 28.

The event will be held at Sequim Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New Dungeness Lighthouse.

The funds will go to the New Dungeness Light Station Association (NDLSA) for its roof replacement fund.

Trivia rounds will cover the American Revolution and Olympic Peninsula history.

The games will be hosted by Vern Frykholm of George Washington Speaks.

There will be a silent auction with items that include a three-night stay in Victoria, B.C., in July, several pieces of art and a variety of themed baskets. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

“We are thrilled to partner with George Washington Speaks to celebrate our nation’s journey toward its 250th year,” stated Mona Kinder, vice regent of the New Dungeness Chapter NSDAR and event chair, in a news release. “By coming together for a night of fun and facts, we aren’t just looking back at history, we are actively preserving it by supporting the New Dungeness Light Station.”

Tickets, reservations

Tickets are $30 per person and include dessert and beverages, door prizes and photo opportunities with George Washington as well as participation in the trivia games.

Tickets can be purchased at Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., and All Safe Mini-Storage, 101 Grant Road, Sequim. For more information, call Sandy Frykholm at 360-461-6897.

New Dungeness Chapter NSDAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism.

George Washington Speaks, featuring Frykholm, is a nonprofit that brings George Washington and his times to life through historical interpretation in classrooms and public appearances.