Tickets available for marine science center fundraiser

PORT TOWNSEND — Tickets are on sale for the Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s “Tides of March: Make Waves!” event on March 21.

The annual fundraiser will be in the Commons at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $150 per person at www.ptmsc.org.

The fundraiser will begin with drinks, appetizers, marine science activities and conversation followed by a dinner catered by Port Ludlow’s GBF Catering.