EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Public hearing set on potential public monument

A request for a public monument, a workshop for an opportunity zone and a collective bargaining agreement will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding a request for a monument or other recognition for the late state Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens during their weekly business meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https:// clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A discussion regarding a draft ordinance to appoint a full-time coroner.

• A pre-application questionnaire for a $7,800 grant from the Foundation for Washington Courts for courthouse security improvements.

• Position need requests for a Streamkeepers coordinator in the Department of Community Development and an HR specialist in the Human Resources Department.

• A resolution to adopt the county’s 2026 Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

• A call for public hearings at 10:30 a.m. April 14 regarding proposed changes to fee schedules for Clallam Bay/Sekiu sewer users.

• Update on the Dungeness off-channel reservoir project from Rhiana Barkie, Steve Gray and Tim Cook.

• Letter of support and landowner acknowledgement form for a Streamflow Restoration Grant to conduct a Dungeness River restoration wetlands feasibility study.

• Letter of support for the Streamflow Restoration Grant for a point of diversion fish screen at the Highland Irrigation District on the Dungeness River.

• A discussion regarding future management and operation of right-of-way franchises within the county from Angi Klahn, Mark Lane, Joe Donesi and Steve Gray.

• An update on the Criminal Justice contract from Todd Mielke and Dee Boughton.

• An update on the state Legislative session.

• Resolutions appointing new members to the Marine Resources Committee and the Trails Advisory Committee.

• A resolution to authorize a $3,654.31 heritage grant for the North Olympic History Center.

• A resolution to correct a scrivener’s error in BOCC Resolution 21, 2026, which authorized an opportunity fund grant when the commissioners had voted to authorize a loan.

• An agreement with Ecotrust Forest III, LLC for $320,000 for a 35-acre easement for the Olympic Discovery Trail Forks to La Push.

• An agreement with the Economic Development Council for $154,415 for 2026 services.

• An agreement with Peninsula Daily News for legal advertising services.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallam cowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@ clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallam cowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92746778294.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 927 4677 8294 and passcode 12345.

• The Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81081709022.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 810 8170 9022 and passcode 12345.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday has been canceled.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a workshop regarding the state Department of Commerce’s new opportunity zone program when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A workshop regarding financial planning.

• A workshop on space planning in reference to the impending relocation of the Auditor’s Office.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Conservation Futures Oversight Committee will conduct site visits during a special meeting from 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The committee will form carpools at Haines Place Park & Ride, 440 12th St., Port Townsend, at 9:35 a.m. and depart by 9:40 a.m. and also at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene, at 9:45 a.m. with a 9:50 a.m. departure.

There is no virtual attendance option, but the site visits will be recorded.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Conference room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85829514149?pwd=dZ2qFwukE3cocRWFxsfXAT4EN731Nc.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 2951 4149 and passcode 596614.

• The Ferry Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82536075998.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 825 3607 5998.

• The Housing Fund Board will review a request from Olympic Community Action Programs to use unspent 2025 awards for its Caswell Brown Village project during a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91098454388.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 910 9845 4388.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Port of Port Townsend

Port of Port Townsend commissioners will conduct a workshop meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The commissioners also will meet in regular session at 1 p.m.

The hybrid meetings will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join either of the meetings online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86269043651?pwd=MDlybTZHSmxaRW5BMW1CajdOTUJHUT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 862 6904 3651 and password 911887.

The agendas are expected to be posted at https://portofpt.com/about-us/port-commission/meeting-minutes.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will consider authorizing a collective bargaining agreement with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 997 when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://clallam pud-net.community.high bond.com/Portal.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will conduct an exit conference for an accountability audit by the state Auditor’s Office during a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

To join the online meeting, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The agenda is posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Clallam Conservation District

Clallam Conservation District supervisors will discuss replacing a mid-term vacancy when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the OlyCAP conference room, 228 W. First St., Suite G, Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83898171687.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 838 9817 1687.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.clallamcd.org/board-meetings.

Jefferson County Conservation District

The Jefferson County Conservation District supervisors will discuss the election and the appointment of new supervisors when they meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://meet.goto.com/382588965.

For audio only, call 877-309-2073 and enter access code 382-588-965.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.jeffersoncd.org/board-meetings/2026-board- meetings.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83068177658?pwd=6s0GpiM94ACgYa2xeSK0gFV8VJ1GsC.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.forks washington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will conduct a workshop regarding the comprehensive plan and the annual work plan on development regulations with the city’s Planning Commission during a special joint meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will hear the annual public records request report when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The council also will discuss litigation, or potential litigation, in executive session during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be at the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequim wa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Brinnon Fire

The Jefferson County Fire District 4 commissioners meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will meet at Brinnon Fire Department Station 41, 272 Schoolhouse Road, Brinnon.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://brinnonfire.org/board.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire Rescue commissioners will discuss employment agreements during a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

Jefferson County Library Board of Trustees

The Jefferson County Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://jclibrary.librarymarket.com/events/month.

Cemetery commission

The Gardiner Community Cemetery commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The public meeting will be held downstairs at the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road, Gardiner.

The public is invited to attend.