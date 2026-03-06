Sacred chanting scheduled in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — KirtanFest III is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The fundraiser will be at Unity Port Townsend, 3918 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 to $108 per person on a sliding scale. Seats can be reserved by calling 360-385-6519 or emailing info@unitypt.org.

The Kirtan leaders include Shanti Salish Kirtan Band of Port Townsend, Ann Strickland of Bainbridge Island, Atma and Friends of Seattle and Olalla Kirtan Wallahs of Olalla.

Yoga with Julia Buggy, toning with Kristin Reagan, vedic story telling with Kaya Mindlin and the Hanuman Chalisa with Atma will be offered in between Kirtan sets.

All of the Kirtan musicians will join together for a grand bhakti finale.

Kirtan is the call and response singing of the names of the Divine, a spiritual experience that embraces all belief systems.

Although traditionally an Indian music form, Kirtan draws from numerous sacred traditions worldwide, and no particular religious affiliation or belief system is required or implied.

Chai will be available on site. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch or try one of the local offerings.

For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/shanti salishkirtanchantbook/home.