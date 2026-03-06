Monthly art walks set in Sequim, Port Townsend

Art walks, exhibits and live music highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Nobody Panic Productions will present a staged reading of “The Road to Mecca” at 4 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Admission is free.

Helen Heaslip of Bainbridge Island will read the play along with Kimberly Kaye and Ken Grantham, both of Port Townsend.

The play, which was written by South African playwright Athol Fugard, tells the story of Miss Helen, a senior South African widow who has been working on a sculpture garden that portrays a trip to Mecca.

For more information, call Kaye at 360-316-4523 or email kkpaxmundi@protonmail.com.

• The Peninsula College Drama Department will stage “She Kills Monsters” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $15 per person at https://pencol.ludus.com. Peninsula College students will be admitted free.

The play, written by Qui Nguyen and co-directed by Marissa Meek and Dr. Lara Starcevich, blends fast-paced comedy with high-energy fantasy, featuring sword fights, 1990s pop culture and geek nostalgia.

The story follows high school teacher Agnes Evans as she embarks on a Dungeons & Dragons quest to better understand her late sister, Tilly.

“She Kills Monsters” contains some mature language.

• First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a green-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

Special features this month include:

— The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will partner with the Sequim Food Bank to present a free reception for “Everyone Has a Seat at the Table” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

The gallery will donate a portion of its sales throughout March to support the food bank.

Attendees will be able to meet the contributing artists and food bank representatives during the reception.

The Sequim Food Bank operates a weekly food distribution at its Alder Street location, and it provides weekend snacks and meals to children and delivers ready-to-eat meals to homebound and recovering community members.

The gallery also will accept monetary donations for the food bank throughout the month.

— The Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., will host a reception for the seventh High Schools of the Olympic Peninsula arts exhibit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

During the reception, the Sequim Arts Commission will award cash prizes to the top three pieces.

Winners were selected based on craftsmanship, quality of expression and technical competence.

Attendees will be able to enjoy light refreshments and live music by the Saxologists.

The juried exhibit features 43 pieces by students from across the Olympic Peninsula. It will remain on display from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through April 9.

For more information, call Sarah Hurt, the city’s arts coordinator, at 360-582-2477 or email shurt@sequimwa.gov.

— Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., will present Edward Albee’s drama, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.olympictheatrearts.org or at the box office.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.

• Debbie Cain and Becky Stinnett will be the featured artists from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the First Saturday Art Walk in downtown Port Townsend.

Cain’s gourd art and Stinnett’s photography will be on display at Gallery-9, 1012 Water St., throughout March.

Cain worked with stained glass for years before exploring 3-D gourd art in 2005 while living in Southern California.

She was intrigued by the possibilities of gourds as a multi-dimensional canvas. Her creative process includes wood-burning, using a micro-carver and then painting by hand.

When she started, she had the opportunity to work side by side with Native American artists. Many of her pieces portray intricately carved animals, flowers and landscapes with a Native American motif.

Cain uses feathers, beads, cabochons and other natural items to embellish the gourds, and she also incorporates the use of pine needles and resin on many of her creations.

Stinnett arrived on the Olympic Peninsula from Wisconsin in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in nuclear medicine technology.

In 2016, Stinnett acquired a digital single lens reflex camera so she could share the mountains, forests and beaches of her new home with her family in the Midwest.

Her recent work has focused on the night skies and the beauty in them that human eyes don’t have the sensitivity to perceive.

Those shoots require a lot of planning and a great deal of luck. First she decides on a location, then she uses phone apps and websites to figure out when and how the Milky Way will align with the foreground landscape. She plans the shoot as close to the new moon as possible, when the skies are the darkest.

On the day of the shoot, she crosses her fingers for clear skies before she heads out with a backpack full of gear to her overnight location.

Stinnett’s photography can be viewed at www.beckystinnettphoto.com or on a couple of Clallam Transit buses.

Cain’s gourd art and Stinnett’s photography will be on exhibit at Gallery-9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays throughout March.

For more information, visit www.gallery-9.com.

• The Lowest Pair will perform a studio concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 at http://rainshadow tickets.com or $30 at the door.

The duo is composed of banjoists Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee.

Winter released three solo records on Olympia-based indie label K Records and performed in both folk bands and punk bands before meeting Lee in 2013.

Lee had been fronting Minneapolis string bands before convincing Winter that they should form a banjo duo.

They have recorded ﬁve albums together and toured North America and the UK, playing more 500 live shows over the past ﬁve years.

The most recent album, “The Perfect Plan,” has a more fleshed-out sound thanks to a slate of session players.

• The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will present “The Living Experience” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person at https://fieldhall.ludus.com.

“The Living Experience” showcases death workers and historians whose practices engage with mortality and will explore what it means to work within the death industry.

Featured speakers include Megan Rosenbloom, Dr. Marianne Hamel, Nikki Johnson, Gina Iacovelli, Astrid Raffinpeyloz and Carmen Watson-Charles.

The lectures are presented in conjunction with the “Eternal Echoes” exhibit at the fine arts center’s Esther Webster Gallery, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angels.

The exhibit, which highlights artists and death workers who engage with mortality in thought-provoking ways, will remain on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until March 29.

For more information, visit www.pafac.org.

• The Jefferson County Home Show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Blue Heron Middle School, 3939 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.

The show will feature more than 60 booths showcasing builders, bankers, insurance companies, contractors, public agencies and nonprofits who will present information related to home improvements, purchasing a home and new home construction.

The show also will feature a variety of presentations by Michele Koomen, Troy Zdzieblowski, Hans Frederickson, Megan Eisenman, Robert Wittenberg, Andy Cochrane, Kyle Chase and Hailey Lampe.

There will be a panel discussion: “Housing Impact Panel 2026” with Emma Bolin, director of planning and community development for the city of Port Townsend; Kellen Lynch, director of the Olympic Housing Trust; Eric Jones, director of the Housing Solution Network; Greg Ballard, development code administrator for Jefferson County Department of Community Development; and Jamie Maciejewski, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of East Jefferson County. The discussion will start at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.jeffcohomebuilders.com.

• The seventh Sequim Sunshine Festival is set for Saturday, with some pre-festival activities on Friday.

The festival will be centered around the Guy Cole Event Center, 202 N. Blake Ave., with some events at the Albert Haller Playfields, 500 N. Blake Ave., and in the clubhouse at Pioneer Park, 387 E. Washington St.

New to this year’s festival are “Shine On Sequim,” a community talent competition, the Glow Zone, an interactive blacklight experience, and the Community Fire Pit.

Returning favorites include the Sun Fun Color Run, Interactive Light Experience and the Illuminated Drone Show.

The festival’s opening ceremony, including the Sequim-Dungeness Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Albert Haller Playfields, 500 N. Blake Ave.

Activities for this year’s festival include:

— Sun Fun Color Run, 11 a.m. Saturday at the Albert Haller Playfields.

Racers can pick up their race bibs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Barhop Brewery and Artisan Pizza, 845 W. Washington St.

The 1-kilometer and 5K family-friendly races will feature bursts of color for participants to run or walk through.

— The Interactive Light Experience will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the clubhouse at Pioneer Park, 387 E. Washington St.

The interactive exhibit, which will blend art and science, encourages visitors to look at light as an artistic design element.

— The Glow Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the breakout room at the Guy Cole Center.

— Clallam County Fire District 3 will host the Community Firepit from noon to 9:30 p.m. outside the Guy Cole Center.

— The Pet Costume Contest will be at 1 p.m. All pets should be on leash.

— The Shine On, Sequim! Community Talent Competition will be on stage from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Tent.

— The Illuminated Drone Show will start at 7 p.m. The 300-drone exhibition produced by Firefly Drone Shows is best viewed from a distance, so almost anywhere in the park will afford a good view.

The full schedule is posted at www.sequim sunshinefestival.com.

• Sol Azul, a neo-soul trio, will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• Fritillary, a cello and fiddle duo of Claire Furtwangler and Joey Gish, will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Rosie’s, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 209, Port Angeles.

No cover charge.

• Nellie Bridge will host “Three Strange Angels” fro 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sunshine Cafe, 145 W. Washington St., Sequim.

Bridge, the Clallam County poet laureate, will be joined by Lyss Parker, Jenson and former poet laureate Jaiden Dokken, each of whom will share their weirdest poems.

After the reading, attendees will be encouraged to share a weird poem of their own during an open mic session.

• Cathy Baliu will present “Down the Rabbit Holes: Learning from some of the masters in the weaving world at ANWG” at 10 a.m. Saturday during a meeting of the North Olympic Shuttle and Spindle Guild at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, Port Angeles.

The public is welcome to attend the free meeting.

For more information, email n.o.shuttleand spindleguild@gmail.com or visit www.nossg.org.

• Nikki Pyle will present “Birds in Migration” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

The presentation is part of the Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society’s Backyard Birding series.

Pyle will discuss the migration patterns and timing of birds local to Clallam County and describe the instinctive motivations that drive birds to return each year to their breeding or winter feeding grounds.

Admission is by $5 donation. Proceeds will support the society’s education and bird conservation programs.

• Carrie Tribble will present “From the Pacific Northwest to the High Andes: Evolution and Biogeography of Geophytic Plants” at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Humphrey Room at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The free lecture is sponsored by the Olympic Peninsula Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society.

Tribble is a professor of biology and herbarium curator at the University of Washington. She will discuss the evolution and biodiversity of geophytic plants, which resprout seasonally from underground storage organs to fuel regrowth after dormancy.

For more information, email olympic@wnps.org or visit www.wnps.org/op-events.

• Sara Penhallegon will present “Discover the World of River Otters” at 10 a.m. Friday at the WWII Recreation Center on Wansboro Road at Fort Flagler State Park.

Admission is by $5 donation.

Penhallegon, the founder and executive director of Center Valley Animal Rescue, will share stories from the field and provide a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when otters face challenges in the wild.

This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of Fort Flagler.

Attendees must register at www.friendsoffortflagler.org.

• Koren Wake will call at a contra dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Black Diamond Community Hall, 1942 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles.

Music will be provided by Laurie Andres, Ruthie Carroll and Amy Carroll.

Wake will teach a free lesson at 7 p.m. to those who have paid admission.

Requested donation is $20 per person. Youths younger than 18 are half price.

• Eileen Webber of Maple Valley will be the featured performer at an accordion social from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Shipley Center, 921 E. Hammond St., Sequim.

Accordionists are invited to bring their instruments and play a song or two. The public is welcome to listen or dance.

Snacks and coffee will be provided.

A recommended donation of $5 will defray room rental costs.