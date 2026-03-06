Jefferson Land Trust to host conservation breakfast on Zoom

Terry Tempest Williams will speak at the Jefferson County Land Trust’s Conservation Breakfast on Monday. (Zoe Rodriguez Photography)

PORT TOWNSEND — Terry Tempest Williams will speak during Jefferson Land Trust’s Conservation Breakfast 2026 at 9 a.m. Monday.

The annual breakfast will stream on Zoom.

Registration, at www.saveland.org/breakfast, is free, although donations are encouraged.

Williams’ talk, “Creating Hope Through Personal Action,” will share the importance of finding grace and meaning in the natural world during uncertain times. It will explore themes of climate change, mortality and human connection through encounters with ordinary, often overlooked elements of nature.

Attendees also will hear updates on the land trust’s work and initiatives for 2026 as well as the announcement of the winner of the 2026 Fairbank Award for Youth Environmental Action.

Williams, the author of “Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place, Finding Beauty in a Broken World,” is a conservationist, educator and activist.

Her work focuses on social and environmental justice ranging from issues of ecology and the protection of public lands and wildness to exploring humanity’s relationship to culture and nature.