STATE BASKETBALL: Neah Bay girls roll on to semifinals with blowout of Pateros

SPOKANE — Neah Bay’s shooting warmed up, the Red Devils got the defensive stops and rebounds they needed to limit Pateros offensively and the Lady Reds advanced to the semifinals of the Class 1B State Girls Basketball Tournament with a BLANK TO BLANK win over the Nannies on Thursday night at the Spokane Veterans Arena.

The 3-time defending state champions will face No. 5-seeded Oakesdale (22-3) in Friday’s semifinal at 7:15 p.m.

After a slow start to much of the first quarter against Pateros’ 2-3 zone, Neah Bay reserve Brianna McGimpsey hit a big 3-point basket with the clock running out to give Neah Bay a 14-8 advantage after the first frame.

The Red Devils limited the taller Nannies to one shot or less on nearly every possession in the second quarter and took advantage of a couple of giveaways by the Goats to build up their advantage.

Angel Halttunen cashed in on a follow bucket inside and then knocked down a 3 to go up 22-11 with 6:30 left in the half. Halttunen finished with a team-high 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot on the night.

Neah Bay received another late 3 to close out the first half when Cerise Moss buried a triple with 14.7 seconds to put them up 31-13 at the break.

The Red Devils limited Pateros to 16 percent shooting for the game (8-of-49) and gave up just 12 offensive rebounds.

Wiinuk Martin controlled the game down low, hauling in 18 rebounds and scoring 12 points with two steals and a pair of blocks for the Red Devils.

Qwaapeys Greene had three steals and six points, while Caylee Moss added seven points and Cerise Moss six.

Neah Bay 55, Pateros 26

Pateros 8 5 7 6 — 26

Neah Bay 14 17 10 14 — 55

Pateros: Ravenstein 9, Wilson 7, Bowen 6, Simmons 3, Aguilar 1.

Neah Bay: A. Halttunen 13, W. Martin 12, Cay. Moss 7, Ce. Moss 6, Q. Greene 6, H. Martin 4, McGimpsey 3, D. Halttunen 2, Lawrence, Johnson, Yallup, D. Greene.