Entries accepted for Olympic Peninsula Art Association exhibit

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Peninsula Art Association is accepting entries for its “Anything Goes” exhibit until March 25.

The show will be on exhibit from April 11 to May 3 at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Artists may submit up to three pieces in any medium, but 2-dimensional pieces cannot exceed 38 inches on their longest side or 36 inches for 3-dimensional pieces.

Entry fees are $20 per piece, $5 for association members, and there will be a 30 percent commission withheld from any piece sold during the show.

Entries must be submitted at https://form.jotform.com/252934786986177 and art must be dropped off, ready to exhibit, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 7-8 at Studio Bob.

For more information, email opaapresident2026@yahoo.com or visit www.opaagroup.org.