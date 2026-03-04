Sequim Sunshine Festival activities slated Saturday

SEQUIM — The city of Sequim will host its seventh Sunshine Festival on Saturday with some pre-festival activities on Friday.

The annual event celebrates sunshine and provides an opportunity to shake off the winter blues and get ready for spring.

New to this year’s festival are “Shine On Sequim,” a community talent competition; the Glow Zone, an interactive blacklight experience; and the Community Fire Pit.

Returning events include the Sun Fun Color Run, Interactive Light Experience and the Illuminated Drone Show.

The festival’s opening ceremony, including the Sequim-Dungeness Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Albert Haller Playfields, 500 N. Blake Ave.

Activities for this year’s festival include:

• Sun Fun Color Run, 11 a.m. Saturday at the Albert Haller Playfields.

Racers can pick up their bibs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Barhop Brewery and Artisan Pizza, 845 W. Washington St.

The 1-kilometer and 5K family-friendly races feature bursts of color for participants to run or walk through.

• The Interactive Light Experience, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the clubhouse at Pioneer Park, 387 E. Washington St.

The interactive exhibit, which blends art and science, encourages visitors to look at light as an artistic design element.

• The Sunshine Market, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Guy Cole Event Center, 202 N. Blake Ave.

The market will feature vendor booths with handcrafted products and festival merchandise.

• The festival also will include Community Experience Zones from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday throughout the festival.

The zones will offer a mix of hands-on experiences hosted by community groups.

• The Glow Zone, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the breakout room at the Guy Cole Center.

• The Food Court, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Guy Cole Center.

• Clallam County Fire District #3 will host the Community Firepit from noon to 9:30 p.m. outside the Guy Cole Center.

• The Beer and Wine Garden, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Entertainment Tent adjacent to the Guy Cole Center.

• Cowboy Genius will perform country music from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Entertainment Tent.

• The Pet Costume Contest, 1 p.m. Saturday. All pets should be on leash.

• The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s Social Dance, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the asphalt between the playgrounds near the Guy Cole Center.

The ceremonial dance for joy will be led by Jamestown S’Klallam Vice Chair Loni Greninger.

• Shine On, Sequim! Community Talent Competition, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Entertainment Tent.

• The Highsteppers will perform classic soul and R&B from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Entertainment Tent.

• Illuminated Drone Show will start at 7 p.m. Saturday. The 300-drone exhibition produced by Firefly Drone Shows is best viewed from a distance, so almost anywhere in the park will afford a good view.

• Following the drone show, DJ Robotix will host the Sunshine After Dark Party from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Tent.

For more information, visit www.sequimsunshine festival.com.