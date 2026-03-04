Port Townsend man dies after October collision

PORT TOWNSEND — A 77-year-old Port Townsend man who was involved in a collision on state Highway 20 last October has died, the State Patrol reported.

John Ebner died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the State Patrol said Wednesday.

Ebner was driving a 2008 Ford Escape westbound on Highway 20 at milepost 8 about 7:35 a.m. Oct. 29 when another vehicle crossed the center median and collided with Ebner’s vehicle head-on, the State Patrol previously reported.

Brandon Hatch, 44, of Tacoma was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Highway 20 when he lost control. Then he fled on foot, the State Patrol said.

Both vehicles came to rest in the center median, the agency said. They were totally destroyed.

Lily Pickett, 21, of Port Townsend was a passenger in Hatch’s Suburban but was not injured, the State Patrol said.

All three people were wearing seatbelts, the agency added.

It was unknown at the time whether drugs or alcohol were involved, and the cause was pending an investigation, the State Patrol said.