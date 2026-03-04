Man sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to drug crimes

PORT ANGELES — A Port Angeles man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Clallam County Superior Court.

Joshua Goudie, 37, also known as Joshua Roaf, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of second-degree assault. He was sentenced the same day by Judge Simon Barnhart, according to court documents.

Goudie’s sentence includes an additional 18 months of Department of Corrections (DOC) supervision once he’s released.

The case began on Dec. 18, 2025, when a plain clothes detective with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) observed a vehicle associated with Goudie traveling in Port Angeles. The detective knew Goudie had an active warrant for his arrest, according to an OPNET press release.

Other OPNET detectives joined in surveillance of the vehicle.

Detectives were aware that Goudie had previously fled law enforcement in various vehicles and on multiple occasions. The team waited for an opportunity to arrest Goudie with as little risk to the public as possible, according to the news release.

OPNET detectives observed Goudie park the vehicle at the gas pumps at a gas station on Taylor Cutoff Road near Sequim. Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find Goudie outside the vehicle, pumping gas. When Goudie saw deputies arrive, he got into the vehicle and attempted to drive away without removing the gas pump handle from the vehicle, according to the news release.

Deputies used their patrol vehicles to pin Goudie’s vehicle from both sides. Goudie continued to accelerate his vehicle forward and backward into the patrol vehicles in an attempt to escape. A deputy deployed spike strips to stop Goudie, but Goudie’s spinning tires set the spike strips on fire, according to the news release.

A deputy then broke Goudie’s passenger side window and used a stun gun to incapacitate him. Goudie was taken into custody along with a passenger, who also had an outstanding warrant for their arrest, according to the news release.

Goudie was wearing a fanny pack that contained a bag of suspected fentanyl and weighed about 3.44 grams. A search warrant executed for the vehicle located additional suspected fentanyl totaling about 64 grams, as well as packaging, a scale and cell phones, according to the news release.