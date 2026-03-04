Death workers, historians to present lecture series

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will present “The Living Experience” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person at https://fieldhall.ludus.com.

“The Living Experience” will showcase death workers and historians whose practices engage mortality and will explore what it means to work within the industry.

Featured speakers include:

• Megan Rosenbloom, author of Dark Archives.

• Dr. Marianne Hamel, forensic pathologist and co-founder of the art collective Death Under Glass.

• Nikki Johnson, forensic photographer and co-founder of Death Under Glass.

• Gina Iacovelli, owner of Mementos Entwined, known for her Victorian-inspired mourning jewelry.

• Astrid Raffinpeyloz, a death doula with Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.

• Carmen Watson-Charles, the cultural manager for the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe.

The lectures will be presented in conjunction with the “Eternal Echoes” exhibit at the fine arts center’s Esther Webster Gallery, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angels.

The exhibit, which highlights artists and death workers who engage with mortality in thought-provoking ways, will remain on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until March 29.

For more information, visit www.pafac.org.