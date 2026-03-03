All-NISQUALLY LEAGUE: Vailolo, O’Hara make first team

Left, East Jefferson’s Penina Vailolo was named to the All-Nisqually League’s first team, while EJ’s Luke O’Hara’s right, was also named to the first team. (Photos by Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT TOWNSEND — East Jefferson’s Penina Vailolo and Luke O’Hara made the all-Nisqually League girls and boys first teams.

Vailolo and O’Hara were picked by the coaches.

Vailolo, a senior, was a near automatic double-double in the post for the Rivals this season, leading the team to an 11-9 record and a berth in the postseason. She made the Nisqually first team for the second year in a row.

Among Vailolo’s big games this season were 32 points and 23 rebounds against Vashon on Feb. 12, 37 points, 11 blocked shots and 11 rebounds in a nonleague game against University Prep on Jan. 3, and 26 points against Coupeville in December. Vailolo also made first-team all- league in volleyball. She also had a 26-point game against Coupeville in December.

Making the girls’ honorable mention team were East Jefferson’s Kaydence Plotner, Emily Liskem, Teri Wiley and Dylin Shockley.

O’Hara averaged 16.8 points and 7.4 rebounds a game for the Rivals as a sophomore. He had eight 20-point games, six double-doubles in points and rebounds, and two other games in which he had 20 points and nine rebounds. His best of game of the year came against Life Christian on Feb. 6 in which he had 32 points and 12 rebounds.

“We also track ‘hustle stats’ and he led us in loose balls secured, defensive rebounds, floor dives and overall hustle points,” said his coach, Alex Little.

“I’m most proud of Luke’s growth as a teammate and his defensive effort,” Little said. “He’s always been extremely gifted with the ball in his hands, but he worked really hard on becoming a well-rounded basketball player and it continues to show with his play. I’m excited to have two more years with him.”

The boys and girls league MVPs were siblings Kyler and Kiana Skogstad, both of Bellevue Christian. Ben Larson of Vashon was named the boys basketball coach of the year while Alex Montgomery of Annie Wright was named the girls coach of the year.

All-Nisqually League Basketball Teams

Girls

MVP: Kiana Skogstad, BC.

Coach of the Year: Alex Montgomery, AW.

First Team — Penina Vailolo, EJ; Reagan Applin, SC; Aaliyeh Martin, AW; Wolivia Reynolds, BC; Abby Shelton, CC; Brooklyn Whittingon, CC.

Second Team — Jasmine Andrisek, AW; Camille Bates, AW; Dallas Brousard, LC; Cecelia Guenther, Vashon; Emily Hoffmann, BC; Evelyn Koontz, SC; Jenica Walling, CC.

Honorable Mention — Kaydence Plotner, EJ; Dylin Shockley, EJ; Emily Liske, EJ; Teri Wiley, EJ; Katya Defebaugh, AWA; Emily Harrington, Vashon; Lexi Hoover, SC; Shyanne Kilmer, Klah.; Sawyer Meyer, Klah.; Marne Steedman, Klah.; Payton Wegleitner, Klah.; Aly Paulson, LC; Luci Roso, LC; Belle Russell, CW.

Team Sportsmanship: Charles Wright.

Boys

MVP: Klyer Skogstad, BC.

Coach of the Year: Ben Larson, Vashon.

First Team — Luke O’Hara, EJ; Sam Althoff, SC; Owen Coley, Vashon; Austin Collins, AW; James Thomas, AW; Marcus McNicol, CC; Cole Theiste, CC.

Second Team — Brent Calhoun, Vashon; Grant Collier, SC; Dakota O’Hare, SC; Cayden De Haan, BC; Quincy Tonkin, BC; Brian Holliday, AW; Jeremiah Lowe, CC.

Honorable Mention — Matteo Abraham, BC; Andrew Nedwed, BC; Jabex Boyd, LC; Ethan Collier, SC; Zeke Gopaul, CC; Kona Resseau, CC; Eddie Hazama Jr., Klah.; Tyty Li, CW; Dante Nderitu, CW; Riley Martinez, AW; Zelalem Poulin, AW; Casper Reynolds, AW.