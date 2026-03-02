Suspect wanted in fatal hit and run arrested in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Bellevue.

The arrest, at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed information received the previous day from the Bellevue Police Department regarding the possible whereabouts of the suspect, who was not named in the JCSO social media post.

Patrol units from the Sheriff’s Office and the Port Townsend Police Department (PTPD) checked relevant areas on Saturday but were unable to locate the individual.

Then about 8 a.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy located the suspect’s vehicle at a residence in the 800 block of McPherson Street in Port Townsend. Officers established a perimeter around the residence and attempted to make contact.

About an hour and a half later, the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect and related evidence were turned over to the Bellevue Police Department for further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.