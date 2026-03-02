Man arrested following 6-mile police pursuit

SEQUIM — A Sequim man was arrested following a 6-mile pursuit after a reported hit-and-run collision.

Derek Morgan, 33, was arrested Friday after a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver was performed on Towne Road, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Morgan remained in the Clallam County Jail on Monday on investigation of hit and run-attended property damage and eluding a police vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:38 a.m. Friday to a hit-and-run collision in the 9500 block of Old Olympic Highway. The victim reported being rear-ended while stopped at the four-way stop sign at Old Olympic Highway and Evans Road.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle, described as a blue Jeep Cherokee driven by a male wearing headphones, fled when a Sequim Police officer attempted a traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said.

With assistance from sheriff’s deputies, a pursuit ensued after the vehicle was observed driving recklessly, entering oncoming lanes and passing vehicles on the shoulder, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Torri Middlekauff assumed primary pursuit responsibilities with lights and siren activated. After supervisory approval, the PIT maneuver executed and brought the vehicle to a stop in a farm field, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes and covered about 5.9 miles, the agency added.