ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Becca Manson, Port Angeles girls basketball and Angel Halttunen, Neah Bay girls basketball

Our Athletes of the Week came through in the clutch in a pair of postseason girls basketball games this weekend.

Neah Bay’s Angel Halttunen had been out for a few games with an injury. Against a Lummi squad that gave Neah Bay all it could handle, the Red Devils found themselves down 41-40 late in their 1B regional contest.

With just 45 seconds left in the game, Qwaapeys Greene drove the lane and found Halttunen under the basket. Halttunen laid the ball in to give the Red Devils the lead. It was her only two points of the game, but they came at a crucial time as Neah Bay held on to win 43-41 to move on to the state 1B quarterfinals.

In Port Angeles’ regional game against Renton, the Roughriders had the game seemingly in hand up 46-30 with four minutes left. Renton then hit two quick 3-pointers and converted a three-point play to cut the Riders’ lead to just 46-39 with two minutes left.

Renton had all the momentum, but Manson came to the rescue. The Riders had only shot 3-for-9 on their free throws all game, but Manson went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final two minutes to hold the Redhawks at bay. Port Angeles won 51-39 to move on to the state tournament at the Yakima SunDome. It was her only points of the night, but again, they came at the most important stretch of the game.

