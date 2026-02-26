Legacy project to host film, concert

PORT TOWNSEND — The Mythsinger Legacy Project will host the premiere of “Love Dogs: An evening with Judith-Kate Friedman and Daniel ‘3-D’ Deardorff” at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be at the Balcony Theater, 211 Taylor St., Suite 401A, Port Townsend.

Tickets are available on a pay-as-you-wish basis with donations benefiting the Mythsinger Legacy Project’s future programs.

The 70-minute film, which documents a 2019 concert by Friedman and Deardorff at the Key City Public Theatre, includes the artists swapping original love songs, many written for each other, along with the poetry of Rumi and Robert Bly.

Friedman will share some new songs and lead a conversation about Deardorff’s life and legacy after the film.

For more information, visit www.mythsingerlegacy.org.