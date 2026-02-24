Sunflower Tastes to donate proceeds today

PORT ANGELES — Sunflower Tastes will donate 100 percent of its proceeds today to the people of Ukraine and the 92nd Assault Brigade to mark the fourth anniversary of the Russia’s invasion.

The business has supported the brigade, a military unit of Ukrainian Ground Forces, since summer 2022.

Customers in the Sequim area who are unable to visit the store can call 360-777-4330 to arrange a pickup location today or Wednesday morning.

Those who wish to make a direct contribution may donate in person at the store at The Wharf, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 211, or through Venmo, Zelle or PayPal using the phone number 727-492-6833.