Navy security exercise slated for Thursday

PORT HADLOCK — Naval Magazine Indian Island will conduct a security training exercise Thursday.

Training activities will occur on Port Townsend Bay near the island and may include harbor security boats, loud noises, flashing blue lights and announcements over the base’s loudspeaker notification system during the exercises, the Navy said in a news release.

The Navy said it conducts these types of security exercises at installations around the world to ensure readiness and verify response procedures.

For more information, call the Navy Region Northwest Public Affairs Office at 360-396-1630 or email cnrnwpao@us.navy.mil.