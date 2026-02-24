Nat Geo Live series set Thursday at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — Robbie Shone will present Adventures in Caving at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of the Nat Geo Live series in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $25 to $45 per person, $15 to $25 for youths 18 and younger, at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

Shone is a National Geographic explorer and cave photographer who has illuminated and photographed scenes in the world’s deepest, largest and longest cave systems.

His work has been published in National Geographic, GEO, Intelligent Life, Stern, View and Terra Mater.

During Thursday’s presentation, Shone will share images from 7,000 feet below the Earth’s surface and stories from his work for National Geographic magazine.