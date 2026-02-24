Lego competition

Liv and Griffin Gilchrist, siblings in the 5-6 age group, attempt to create the best Lego building they can in 30 minutes on Sunday during a Building Block Challenge at the North Peninsula Building, Remodeling and Energy Expo at the Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles. Eighteen children in different age groups built the best creations they could. Prizes were awarded from judges. The two-day expo had more than three dozen vendors answer questions about building or fixing up homes. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

