Port Angeles Police Department arrests two in separate stabbing, assault incidents

PORT ANGELES — One person was stabbed multiple times on the Laurel Street stairs in downtown Port Angeles, and a suspect is in custody, the Port Angeles Police Department reported.

The victim was stabbed Sunday, treated by Port Angeles Fire Department paramedics and transported to Olympic Medical Center, the police department said in a social media post.

While the investigation continued, officers developed probable cause to arrest Isobel Fern Snow, 29, of Port Angeles, who was booked into the Clallam County Jail on Monday on investigation of second-degree assault-domestic violence.

PAPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance on the Laurel Street stairs and located two people, one of whom had been stabbed, the police department said.

A review of available video footage showed an assault that occurred over 30 minutes that culminated in the person being stabbed multiple times, the police department said.

In a separate incident on Sunday, PAPD officers arrested James Robert Lundstrom, 34, of Port Angeles on investigation of multiple charges, including first-degree burglary and felony harassment.

Lundstrom was being held Monday night in the Clallam County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Officers responded to three 911 callers to a reported assault in the 1200 block of East Front Street in Port Angeles.

One caller said a man had walked up to a vehicle and struck the driver through an open window. The elderly male who was assaulted was seated in his truck waiting for his wife to bring out a pizza when Lundstrom allegedly attacked his vehicle with a rock, broke the driver’s door window and attacked him, the police department said.

The man was struck in the head and torso multiple times and was transported by ambulance to Olympic Medical Center, the agency reported.

A second caller said Lundstrom had broken a window at a pizza store, attacked a person in the parking lot and was armed with a knife. A third caller reported Lundstrom had smashed the window of a marijuana store with rocks and was attempting to force his way into the store, the police department said.

An investigation showed there were three crime scenes, including two buildings and one vehicle in addition to the one person who was assaulted, the police department said.

Multiple PAPD officers and Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies responded and located Lundstrom, who was non-compliant, the police department said. Officers used both a stun gun and a 40 mm “sponge round” and took Lundstrom into custody.

Lundstrom was not injured, the police department said.

Lundstrom was being held on investigation of first- and second-degree malicious mischief, third- and fourth-degree assault and second-degree vehicle prowl.